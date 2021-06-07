MAGA fan praises Trump for rushing out the vaccine - but won’t get it because it was rushed

A Trump supporter has praised the former president for rushing out the vaccine - but says he won’t take it because he feels it was ... too rushed.

In a post on PatriotTakes Twitter, comedian Walter Masterson spoke to a Trump supporter at a QAnon conference who participated in the rioting on January 6 at Capitol Hill.

Masterson said to the Trump supporter: “Trump does not get enough credit for rushing the vaccine and getting it on the market.”

The man replied: “Oh, he was instrumental in ‘let’s get rid of the red tape’ and ‘let’s do business and see what we can do’.”

Masterson then says to the Trump supporter: “I feel like it was a little too rushed,” to see how he’d respond.

The man replied: “Yeah, is it FDA approved and all that yet? You know what I’m getting at.” He made clear he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine himself.

Masterson encourages him, saying: “It was rushed out there!” and got the reply: “Usually, it takes years and years and years.”

Towards the end of the clip, Masterson asked the supporter if he thinks Trump “actually got vaccinated?”

The man replied: “Oh yeah, probably. He had it, right? At least that’s what the TV said, right?”

In a separate clip, the same Trump supporter was lulled into demanding a full investigation into the January 6 insurrection, despite participating in it.

People on Twitter were quick to mock the “patriot” being interviewed. See what they had to say below.

In November 2020, the first Covid-19 vaccination was announced days after the election. In May of the same year, Trump launched Operation Warp Speed, which was created to deliver 300 million vaccines by January 2021. 52 per cent of Americans are fully vaccinated and 63 per cent have had at least one dose of a vaccine.