October 2022 is almost over and considering that this is Halloween weekend then the festivities might already be over for you unless you are a purist and only celebrate on the actual 31st.

If so, good for you and we hope your costume was a cracker. However, if you are still searching for ideas you can always take inspiration from the great Spirit Halloween memes that have gone viral this year.

Might you suggest though that you don't look at Donald Trump Jr's suggestion because it's pretty tragic. The eldest son of the former president of the United States has joined in on the meme by posting a picture of his dear old Dad calling the 'costume' a 'best seller.'

The image describes Donald Trump as 'The Greatest President of All Time' adding the the outfit comes complete with 'perfect hair,' 'awesomeness,' 'sexy dancing' and 'winning.'

At this point, we'd like to remind you that this is what a 44-year-old man is posting on social media about his own father.

Needless to say, Trump Jr's odd tribute to his father has raised a lot of eyebrows.

























