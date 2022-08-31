British filmmaker Alex Holdersaidformer President Donald Trump was "depressed" and experiencing "withdrawal" after his ban from Twitter.



Twitter, alongside Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, all banned the former president from their platforms not too long after the January 6 Capitol attack in 2021.

Trump was known for his off-the-walls tweets, rude comments, and his early morning flurries of tweets – but not unlike the over 60-post social media spree on Truth Social early Tuesday (August 30).

But prior to Trump building his own platform, he was virtually left with nothing to "like," comment on, or blast - at least for the world to see.

Holder, who documented the former commander-in-chief before and after his loss in the 2020 presidential election to now-President Joe Biden, shared his experiences on The Bulwark PodcastTuesday.

"In Mar-a-Lago, he looked terrible," Holder told the podcast guest host Tim Miller.

"He had put on a lot of weight, and he was incredibly depressed."

Holder also shared what he described as a "behind-the-scenes secret."



"The reason for all of that was because he was going through a real withdrawal from not being able to use Twitter, or any social media," Holder claimed before adding that this is what Trump's "closest aide," told him.

"He was in the most terrible, foul mood because he couldn't use social media. It was remarkable."

In another part of The Bulwark Podcast, Holder spoke about him meeting up with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

He said when he visited the former president there, he was able to walk around the whole resort freely due to a lack of security.

"Obviously, Mar-a-Lago is the worst place in the world to ever store anything safe because it's a members club, and people are playing golf, and you can obviously bring your guests in as well," Holder told the podcast.

He also noted that security was only around Trump.

Holder's comments came after the FBI executed a raid at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

They seized around 20 boxes worth of material from the property, including 11 sets marked as classified.

Holder also sat down with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell in June after testifying before the January 6 House select committee.

He said that Trump, by his judgement, didn't feel a sense of responsibility following the Capitol attack.

