Tube driver leads ‘Free Palestine’ chant ahead of London march

A driver on the London Underground has been filmed leading a “free Palestine” chant ahead of pro-Palestine protests in the capital.

Footage, shared by social media user Ruby Lott-Lavigna, sees the driver over the speaker saying “free free” before the people on the carriage shout “Palestine”.

The driver can also be heard saying: “Hope you all have a blessed day today, and look after yourselves.

“His well-wishes are greeted with whoops and cheers from the crowd who listen on as he concludes by saying "and keep those people in your prayers.”

Lott-Lavigna posted the video and wrote: “Central line tube driver carrying hundreds of people to the free palestine march in london leads the tube in a chant.

“Says he wanted to be there but couldn’t get the day off.”

Crowds converged on Downing Street on Saturday 21 October as diplomatic efforts intensified to allow access for humanitarian aid to Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

Ahead of the protest, James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, reiterated the UK’s support of Israel’s right to defend itself. He also called on Israel to alleviate the suffering of ordinary Palestinians in Gaza and urged the country’s defence forces to act with “discipline” in its response to the Hamas attack.

He warned that failure to show restraint could spark wider instability in the Middle East at a time of heightened political tensions around the globe.

“The UK is clear and has been consistently clear that Israel has the right to self-defence and the right to secure the release of those who are kidnapped on 7 October,” he told an international peace summit in Cairo, Egypt.

“And we are also clear that we must work, and they must work, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and that their actions are in accordance with international law.”

indy100 has reached out to TFL for comment.

