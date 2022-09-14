Twitch has reportedly issued yet another ban this week – and their latest victim is a cute cat emote, removed due to its "sexual content."

In a viral post shared to Twitter, streamer Nicole ‘HallowQweenn’ Marquez called out the platform for removing her kitten emote from the site.

"Really, Twitch!? But hot tub streams [are] ok?" she quipped. "Like honestly, no hate to hot tub streams, but sometimes it gets a lil’ crazy. I understand it’s work, but to say my poor lil’ cat emote is TOO sexual?"

Twitch claimed the kitty was "disallowed" due to "sexual content or nudity".

Twitch users were left baffled by the ban and turned to Twitter.

"All these emote bans are so stupid, don’t think I’ve agreed with a single one I’ve seen yet," one said.

"We gotta talk about what your mods see in this cat," another joked, while a third quipped back: "Twitch mods are furries".

Meanwhile, Twitch welcomed back one of its streamers, Kimmikka, who was banned last month for having sex during a live broadcast. Some were still scathing from the short seven-day ban, given that Twitch has now banned an innocent animal emoji.

A clip of the action circulated across Twitter, racking up 12.4 million views in the process. It showed the woman's face as she tried to maintain composure by responding to comments.

The Amazon-owned platform enforces a strict policy against explicit material.

Twitch's community guidelines state: "Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services, are prohibited. Content or activities that threaten or promote sexual violence or exploitation are strictly prohibited and may be reported to law enforcement."

Indy100 reached out to Twitch for comment.

