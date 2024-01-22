A streamer has claimed he made an “honest mistake” after being banned from Twitch for filming a skit where he appeared to put metal forks into toasters.

The streamer, who goes by the username “imboggles” has been kicked off the platform following an edited clip that saw him appear to cause the toasters to spark with electricity.

While he didn't actually stick forks in the toasters, the footage caused Twitch to take action and hand him a 30-day ban.

Posting on Twitter/X, imboggles wrote: “Please [Twitch and TwitchSupport], it was an honest mistake. I don’t know what to do right now.”

He also posted a letter from Twitch which read: “We’ve reviewed your content and we’re concerned about you.”

It also contained a message for the streamer that “suicidal or self-harm behaviors” were not allowed on the platform, adding: “If you’re currently struggling or feeling unsafe, please reach out for help, talk to someone you trust, contact your doctor, or go to the hospital.”

He’s since moved his streams to the rival video platform Kick while he waits to see if his account will be reactivated on Twitch.

It comes after Twitch changed its policy on nudity once more – banning people from tricking viewers into thinking they are naked following a rise in popularity over recent times.

