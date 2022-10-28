Videos of supposed laid-off Twitter employees carrying boxes outside of headquarters circulated on Friday shortly after Elon Musk acquired the company.

All week rumors swirled that Musk planned on cutting a large portion of Twitter's staff upon acquisition.

So when two men carrying boxes appeared outside of Twitter HQ, it seemed like they were recently part of a lay-off.

In one video, a man claiming to be an ex-Twitter employee spoke to news outlets about being laid off. But said he had to leave the interview to "touch base with my husband and wife."

Another man, claiming to be named “Rahul Ligma" spoke to news outlets about Musk's takeover. At one point he held up Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, and said, "Michelle Obama wouldn't have happened if Elon Musk owned Twitter, Obama in 2008 wouldn't have happened."

The strange statements led to suspicion from people online.

Although several news outlets reported the two men were ex-employees of Twitter, The Vergeconfirmed "Rahul Ligma" did not exist in Twitter's Slack or email system.

It appears the two laid-off Twitter employees are just trolls.

Potential layoffs at Twitter have become a hot topic as Musk fired Twitter's top executives Thursday evening.

Although Musk denied he would be cutting 75 percent of staff, it's unclear if or how much staff he plans to lay off.

Lucky for "Ligma" and his friend, they do not appear to be part of the Twitter staff facing layoffs.

The two men may have fooled some people, but soon as the internet realized one gave his name as "Ligma" they were convinced he was a troll.

"Ligma" is a fictitious word used to prank people. Often, when said, people try to trick another person to inquire about the word only to say, "lick my balls."

