US expat says McDonald’s and KFC are way better in Australia – here’s why

The verdict is in – McDonald’s and KFC are superior Down Under, according to a US expat.

In a viral video on TikTok, a woman named Sophia – who moved from LA to Sydney last year – claims the food is fresher and of “better” quality in Australia than in America.

In the video – which can watch the full video here – Sophie orders a Zinger Burger Box with Wicked Wings, fries, coleslaw and a Twister from an Australian KFC, and has nothing but positive feedback about her meal.

“This is the first time I'm trying KFC in Australia and I swear the fast food in Australia is so much better than in America because the quality of food is just a lot better, like you can see it in the photos and the videos as well,” she said.

From the images she shares of the food, it does look tasty.

Sophia recalls one time where she posted a photo of a McDonald’s burger on her Instagram and “all my friends back in California were like “wait why does that look so good?””

She told Daily Mail Australia: “The lettuce, tomatoes, the buns, each ingredient looks crisp and fresh unlike in America.”

The video has since gained over 100,000 views, with hundreds of comments from people sharing their thoughts on the Aussie fast-food chains.

Many agreed with Sophia and said the food was better due to higher food safety standards in Australia.

One person said: “I think it’s because Australia has really high food safety/food quality standards from our government.”

“Cause we have food safety standards,” another person wrote.

Someone else commented: “All fast food in Australia is so much better than in the US because we use so much fresh produce.”

“Food quality is better in Australia but quantity is way lower compared to America,” a fourth person said.

While others were providing Sophia with fast-food recommendations for different countries.

One person said: “If you think Aus is good, you need to try New Zealand food. The food tastes so much better.”

“If you think KFC in AU is good, wait till you try KFC in Japan, that will blow your mind. Best KFC I have ever had,” another person replied.

Guess we’ll just have to try and visit every country to find out which one has the best fast-food...