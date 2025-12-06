GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer speculation sparked by quiet Rockstar Games change

Speculation about a GTA 6 announcement has been sparked online after a quiet change from Rockstar Games has been noticed.

Fans continue to wait for new content, such as a new trailer, screenshots or official artwork, after Rockstar delayed GTA 6 to 19 November 2026 last month.

GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new map details, leaks, rumours and speculation.

Our indy100 GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, leaks, updates and reaction.

Michael actor posts about GTA Online GTA's Michael de Santa actor Ned Luke posted online about his character's return in GTA Online. Michael is the final protagonist of the three from GTA 5 to make the crossover. Luke posted on X / Twitter: "Daddy’s back b*****s."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games shared a new trailer for its latest GTA Online update A Safehouse In the Hills. A social media post said: "Prime luxury real estate for those who've reached the highest rungs of the criminal ladder arrives on 10 December. "The monumental update also features a new action-packed adventure, new vehicles to collect and much more."

Trailer speculation sparked by quiet Rockstar Games change Speculation has been sparked about some sort of potential GTA 6 announcement after Rockstar Games made a quiet change to its upcoming GTA Online update. The latest GTA Online update, called A Safehouse In the Hills, sees the introduction of Michael de Santa into the game's online mode for the very first time. It seems to have been initially scheduled to release on Tuesday (9 December) but an update from Rockstar revealed it has been pushed back a day from that to Wednesday (10 December). This has sparked speculation Rockstar could be gearing up for some sort of announcement on Tuesday instead, such as announcing an update on GTA 6 or perhaps something Red Dead Redemption related. This is speculation at this time though and nothing has been confirmed.

Fans make same joke on viral post from GTA6 A Redditor posted two images in the GTA 6 Subreddit - one of an image they took at a hotel in Miami alongside a GTA 6 screenshot shared by Rockstar Games. anon-ymouss said: "Taken at the 1 Hotel in Miami over a year ago, before this screenshot was released. The foreground is almost an exact match in both pictures. Kinda interesting."

And people have been making the same joke in the comments. Acrobatic-Sandwich96 said: "GTA screenshot looks better than the irl photo ngl 💀" salmin3nnn said: "Based on that picture, I would rather live in the GTA one. 🤣" TNerdy said: "Can't wait for the 'it's that place from GTA 6' post next year."

Trailer 1 turns two with fans all saying the same thing GTA 6 trailer 1 has turned two and fans on social media can't believe how quickly the time has gone. Rockstar Games announced on 1 December 2023 the first official trailer for GTA 6 would release five days later, giving the world a first glimpse of Vice City and Leonida. But it was leaked online with the studio then posting it earlier than planned on 4 December 2023, a day earlier than scheduled. The trailer broke all sorts of records when it released, including the most viewed non-music video on YouTube in the first 24 hours after release. On a post by RepulsiveBig4349 in the GTA 6 Subreddit, PapaYoppa said: "F****** wild how fast time has been moving." Certain-Quarter-3280 said: "Remember when people say 'can we skip 2024 already?' when the first trailer dropped? Now 2025 is almost over and the game is still not released. 🤣" Infamous-Oil2305 said: "A friend of mine was wondering how long it'll take for rockstar to make $100m off it and I was like, I rather wonder how long it'll take for them to make $1b of it. $100m is done easily within a few days, if not hours but $1b is another league." Wisdomseekr79 said: "Life is going by so damn fast dude. Two years already? Feels like a year ago." Wrecked_3AI said: "Ngl I thought the first trailer released last year at some point 😂 I've just been doing my best to pretend like there's still no news about the game and just accept that it'll be here eventually."

GTA: San Andreas leaving Netflix Games GTA: San Andreas is leaving Netflix Games on 12 December. It's been available at no additional cost for Netflix subscribers for two years but will be leaving next week. GTA 3 and GTA: Vice City were also previously available through Netflix but these were only playable for one year.

And now GTA: San Andreas will follow them. The game will still be available to purchase but progress made on the Netflix edition will not carry over. This comes soon after the mobile port for Red Dead Redemption released through Netflix.

Fans left divided over vital gameplay detail from GTA6 There has long been speculation if GTA 6 will run up to 60fps (frames per second) or at 30fps. Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games' last release, does not run at 60fps on consoles and because of this, some gamers don't think GTA 6 will run at 60fps whereas others are much more hopeful.

Redditor deep_fried_cheese sparked the discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit by asking: "Do you think consoles can handle GTA 6 at 60fps and which mode would you play on, performance or quality?" Performance mode prioritises a higher frame rate at a lower resolution whereas quality focuses on maintaining resolution at a lower frame rate. In the comments, EsotericRonin69 said: "Pro maybe with performance mode." Nolan-Deckard said: "Nope. The PS5 Pro may be able to do a 40fps mode like Assassin's Creed Shadows has recently used but I highly doubt it will be able to push out a consistent 60fps. The base consoles have no chance." salmin3nnn said: "It really comes down to optimisation. The good thing is they've dropped old gen consoles and are focusing on the new gen, which has way more power. RDR2 looked amazing but was stuck at 30fps on consoles because of old hardware. Hoping GTA 6 hits 60fps at least in performance mode, that's such a massive quality of life upgrade and a difference in gameplay." AhhFrederick said: "Seeing as RDR2 still hasn't gotten an upgrade to be 60fps, I'm not holding out any hope. As much as I'm sure GTA 6 will be amazing, I'm gonna have to really get used to 30fps again because I really hate playing anything with less than 60." ChibiJaneDoe said: "60fps with the graphics we saw in trailer 2? Absolutely not. 60fps with a performance mode? Maybe."

'The level of details on cars may even surpass Gran Turismo' from GTA6 A Redditor thinks "the level of details on cars [in GTA 6] may even surpass Gran Turismo". In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Eccel9700 posted: "Considering one the main focus of GTA is the cars and vehicles, they're going to push boundaries on the level of details they will integrate into them. Including planes. Look at the condensation on the rear of this car. The depth of the lights. The graphics and details will baffle people. I personally can't wait to see how rain looks on the windshield." And others have been commenting with their thoughts, with the vast majority skeptical. CaptainPhantasma21 said: "Yeah, no. Any game that solely focuses on one specific concept is going to have higher detail than a game that has a s*** ton of other stuff to incorporate too." VelvetSwamp said: "A bit of rain / wet texture that's looking 'moody' under low light and everyone loses their mind... Gran Turismo 7 is unrivalled when it comes to car detail, I mean I'd kinda expect that to be the case anyway." Sonnyb0ychris said: "Tell me you've never played Gran Turismo 7 without telling me." Drew707 said: "Sorry but heavy doubt. The entire point of Gran Turismo is the cars. Even back in the San Andreas days, I had my mom walk in on me playing Gran Turismo 4 and ask what race I was watching. Granted it was a CRT but the game was that ridiculous. GTA will obviously have a much deeper and broader world but I wouldn't expect Gran Turismo levels of car detail." Makoto_Yuki4 said: "Lmfao no, that's the worst take I've seen in a while. Cars in Gran Turismo are literally photorealistic-like (creating one car takes around seven months). GTA 6 can't even match the car details of this game. Even Gran Turismo 6 when compared to GTA 5 on PS3 couldn't do it."

Red Dead Online update Sticking with all things Red Dead Redemption for a moment, Rockstar Games has shared an update for Red Dead Online on social media. A post said: "Head for the Hills (Dodge a Bullet) returns with a festive new map at Ewing Basin and 2x RDO$, Gold and XP in the Featured Series through 8 December. "Plus, A Merry Call to Arms returns with 2x Rewards and more."

What Red Dead Redemption looks on mobile Videos are emerging across social media of what Red Dead Redemption looks like running on mobile. On X / Twitter, @videotechuk_ posted just under two minutes of gameplay and said: "Looks amazing and runs really smooth. You have a choice between 60fps mode and a HD 30fps mode."

Red Dead Redemption new ports are live The latest ports for Red Dead Redemption are now going live across all platforms. There are now native versions for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and mobile. On mobile, those who have a Netflix subscription can download and play the game at no extra cost and those who don't can still purchase it.

Rockstar Games co-founder compares AI to 'mad cow disease' - social media has its say Rockstar Games co-founder speaking on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show Virgin Radio UK Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has compared artificial intelligence (AI) to "mad cow disease" and social media users have been reacting to his comments. Mad cow disease was prominent in the 1980s and 1990s and is a progressive and fatal neurological disorder in cows. It's caused by prions which are abnormal proteins that can be transmitted through animal feed that's contaminated. Scientists believe it may have been caused by cattle being fed meat-and-bone meals that contained prions from other cows or sheep. Speaking on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK as part of a media tour for his new book A Better Paradise: Volume One - An Aftermath, when asked if he thinks AI will "end up how people want us to think it might", Houser made his stance clear. Read the full story here.

Red Dead Redemption 3: Fans demand key gameplay feature gets fixed If Red Dead Redemption 3 does happen, fans want to see the wanted system overhauled Rockstar Games Away from GTA 6 for a moment, if Rockstar Games does eventually decide to make Red Dead Redemption 3, there's one key gameplay feature fans want to see fixed. It's currently unknown if the studio will make a third Red Dead Redemption game but Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser, who left the studio in 2020, recently claimed "it will probably happen". And if it does, fans hope the wanted system will be overhauled. Read the full story here.

Screenshots plea from GTA6 A Redditor is pleading with Rockstar Games to release new screenshots every month. Outrageous-Spend2733 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Why doesn't Rockstar give us a few screenshots per month so we have something to look forward to and keep the hype alive? They had no issue dropping 100 screenshots with trailer 2 but somehow getting a few each month is too much to ask. Just give us five screenshots every month. We need it badly." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Dallows89 said: "Keep the hype alive? They could silently shadow drop this game at 3.15am on a Tuesday, exclusively on the least popular region of the PSN / Xbox store and it would still melt down the internet." Few_Examination3126 said: "Probably because of the leaks and their current safety control, they are being very careful to what and when to show stuff. A one time event is easier to control then an every month event." Caden_PearcSkii said: "They could really create something cool and like you said drop a few screenshots every month, it'll keep fans coming back to their website and always excited, the delay wouldn't be so bad if we got to at least look at something new until release date."

Gameplay leak footage explained by developer from GTA6 A reel containing GTA 6 development footage posted by someone that's understood to be a senior Rockstar Games animator has sparked a viral take on Reddit and an indie developer has explained it. Following the leak, a popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit said: "The latest leak tells us how little developers see of the game. The developer only saw the bike, the stand and the character nothing else, that's how secret this game is." While popular comments have ridiculed the post, an indie developer stepped in to explain the leak in more detail. AmfSzenos_132 said: "Hey, indie game dev here. The thing we saw was possibly a prefab of the bike station. These are used for duplicated items, like they only make one with everything in place (or maybe a few variations) and the actual world only has the reference for the prefab, so it is easier to create and change multiple objects at once. Many game engines have this, so probably RAGE too."

Trailer 1 release date announcement anniversary from GTA6 It's been two years to the day (can you believe that?!) since Rockstar Games announced the date GTA 6 trailer 1 would release, sending hype into overdrive and causing chaos on social media. This was posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit by Redditor deep_fried_cheese and others have been commenting with their thoughts and feelings. KarimPopa said: "Crazy to think it was two years ago. What a big day it was..." DiaperFluid said: "I could've gone the entire two years knowing this game didn't exist until they were actually ready to release it. Imagine how Elder Scrolls fans feel. What a joke." Bright_Sir_8783 said: "They could have simply put 'coming soon 2026' at the end of the trailer."

Reaction to gameplay footage leak from GTA6 A meme that went viral from when GTA 6 was delayed has been reposted in the game's Subreddit following the recent gameplay footage leak and fans are loving it. In the comments on Inside-Size-8523's brilliant post, Conscious-Chef1113 said: "Well, I don't think it will happen and because I think the leak is old, I mean, I don't think it's recent." Ok-Instruction130 joked: "Rockstar is going to delay the game one month for every leak that's released." Sea-Drop2811 said: "It looks like Jason gotta go up on that roof again to fix that leak."

Gameplay footage leak causes fan chaos from GamingLeaksAndRumours What a start to the week - it seems a senior Rockstar Games animator has posted a showreel containing in-development footage of character animations they have worked on in GTA 6. The 'leak' was posted on Vimeo and seems to show motion capture for bicycle animations, animations of a female character getting on and off a truck and Ocean View can be seen in the background. It's understood GTA 6 was timestamped specifically on these sections. There was also footage shared of what they worked on in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3 among other titles too. This was spotted and posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and it's caused chaos in the comments. Elevatorisbest said: "Finally, a new GTA 6 leak that is actually real." SuicideSkwad said: "Dude labels and timestamps the first few clips specifically as GTA 6 in the description. That's pretty brutal because I feel like things like this could be under NDA." One user said: "Okay yeah some of this is absolutely for GTA 6, same mannequin placeholders we saw in the old leak." This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two.

