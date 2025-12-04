FPL Gameweek 15 preview: Every player you need to think about

Here we go again, the third round of Premier League matches in a week and pretty well every team has experienced a rollercoaster. With PL action coming around so quickly, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers need to be on it so they don't miss out on updating their teams and squads ahead of the deadline closing.

To note, this was written before the game between Manchester United and West Ham United on Thursday (4 December).

Gameweek 15 starts with Aston Villa v Arsenal on Saturday (6 November) afternoon at 12.30pm GMT (7.30pm ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT).

There are a couple of key things to note - ahead of the next Gameweek (Gameweek 16), every manager will be given five free transfers as players heading off to AFCON (African Cup of Nations) will be unavailable starting Gameweek 17. The group stage means affected players will be unavailable until at least the start of Gameweek 20 and those reaching the final will be unavailable until the start of Gameweek 23.

That means players should use up any transfers they have banked ahead of these free transfers landing which could act as a mini wildcard without needing to spend a chip.

Speaking of which, chips also reset ahead of Gameweek 20, so make sure you've used every one at least once by the end of Gameweek 19 otherwise you'll lose them.

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 15.

Best Gameweek 15 goalkeeper picks

For this Gameweek, with so many transfers becoming available ahead of Gameweek 16, we'll be focusing on specific picks for Gameweek 15 of players you could bring in even for just one week if you've got a lot of transfers stacked that could make the difference. We'll focus more on longer term picks ahead of the next Gameweek.

Everton have been a bit up and down lately but host Nottingham Forest at the weekend who despite enjoying an upturn in form under Sean Dyche are the second lowest scorers in the league and toiled at Wolves midweek. Jordan Pickford (£5.5.m) could be a good option.

Newcastle United host Burnley this weekend and with Nick Pope out, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) could be a good one Gameweek wonder.

Manchester United travel to Wolves who have scored seven times in 14 games and sit on just two points, making Senne Lammens (£5.0m) a viable option.

Best Gameweek 15 defender picks

Three Crystal Palace players now sit in the top four scoring defender spots at the time of writing and with a trip to Fulham coming up, Daniel Munoz (£6.0m), Marc Guehi (£5.1m) and Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) all need to be considered. Could you even double up on Eagles assets?

Taking some of the aforementioned games into account, with Michael Keane a doubt, the best way into Everton's defence could be through James Tarkowski (£5.4m).

For Newcastle United, Dan Burn (£5.1m) is always a decent pick but Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) could also be a good option. Tino Livramento (£4.9m) has recently returned from injury too.

Best Gameweek 15 midfielder picks

Manchester City host Sunderland and while they've been shaky at the back, they've been on fire in front of goal. That makes Phil Foden (£8.2m) a strong candidate, especially as he's scored four in his last two games. Jeremy Doku (£6.6m) could be a much cheaper way into the team through midfield.

We've said it in a number of previous pieces but Manchester United's Bryan Mbuemo (£8.6m) could prove fruitful but be warned - he will be off to AFCON soon. A better alternative could be Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m).

With Brighton hosting West Ham United, Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m) could be an option too.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) marked his return from injury in spectacular fashion with a goal from the penalty spot in the 2-2 draw with Spurs but it's a toss up between him and Harvey Barnes (£6.4m) in terms of who starts at the moment as Barnes has been in good form of late. The best way could be Bruno Guimaraes (£6.7m) who also scored against Spurs and offers the chance for returns both defensively and going forward.

Best Gameweek 15 forward picks

Usually this section writes itself and even when focusing primarily on specific Gameweek picks, it still does - Erling Haaland (£14.9m) was back among the goals for Manchester City in the 5-4 win at Fulham and also chipped in with two assists.

Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) could bag against Burnley and is definitely one to think about.

He was on the bench for the trip to Arsenal but Igor Thiago (£6.7m) might get back to his goalscoring form at Spurs as Thomas Frank takes on his former side this weekend.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck (£6.6m) was on the bench for the Aston Villa game but should have had enough rest ahead of the visit of West Ham United.

