A US aircraft idled between Cyprus and Lebanon on Tuesday night, seemingly leaving a message in the sky for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An American KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft made a ballsy move by drawing a penis in the sky near a Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria according to history from FlightRadar24.

Around 17:00 UTC on 1 November, flight RAKE71 drew the "sky penis" - seemingly to poke fun at Russians on the naval base.

The aircraft initially took off from Crete.

It's unclear whether the aircraft was refueling fighter planes or just to play a prank.

Either way, people online got a kick out of the drawing.

"Traditional law of the skies, if the Russians cannot draw a larger phallus within 24 hours the base legally belongs to us," Blake Herzinger joked.

"Finally, some good news," A Twitter user wrote.

FlightRadar24 allows users to track flights from around the world in real-time and historically. Since Russia first invaded Ukraine, the website has been used to follow the patterns of flights from Ukraine and Russia.

When Putin ordered a mobilization of reserves earlier this year, flights from Russia increased with people fleeing the conscription.