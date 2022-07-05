Usher recently performed on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series with his band and entertained with a set list of his classic songs as part of Black Music Month celebrations on the YouTube channel.

The 'Yeah!' singer was joined by Eric Bellinger and Vedo as he sang six songs: 'You Make Me Wanna', 'Superstar', 'U Don’t Have to Call', 'Nice & Slow', 'Confessions Part II', and 'My Way'.

But there was one particular moment the 43-year-old brought to his performance that thoroughly entertained the internet and inspired a wave of memes online.

At the beginning of the track 'Confessions Part II', Usher says the lyrics "Watch this," and on this occasion, as he bounced along to the music, he opened his fingers that were over his eyes as he whispered, “Watch this.”

Usher's delivery of this line, caused himself as well as the audience to laugh and also had the internet in stitches as they clipped the moment and got creative.

Here are some of the best memes from Usher's "watch this," moment.

Kids will be kids...

Having the upper hand in a game of UNO feels like this,





Lactose intolerant people can relate.





This perfectly depicts the disobedience of cats.

When Beyonce dropped a house track right after Drake's new album.





Some joked about keeping up appearances.





An apt Stranger Things reference just after the second instalment was released on Friday (July 1), we all know Vecna loves troubled teens.

It's fair to say people on Twitter are loving the reactions as their timeline was full of Usher saying "watch this."









You can watch Usher's performance (as well as his meme moment) on the NPR Music Channel here.

