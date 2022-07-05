Usher recently performed on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series with his band and entertained with a set list of his classic songs as part of Black Music Month celebrations on the YouTube channel.
The 'Yeah!' singer was joined by Eric Bellinger and Vedo as he sang six songs: 'You Make Me Wanna', 'Superstar', 'U Don’t Have to Call', 'Nice & Slow', 'Confessions Part II', and 'My Way'.
But there was one particular moment the 43-year-old brought to his performance that thoroughly entertained the internet and inspired a wave of memes online.
At the beginning of the track 'Confessions Part II', Usher says the lyrics "Watch this," and on this occasion, as he bounced along to the music, he opened his fingers that were over his eyes as he whispered, “Watch this.”
Usher's delivery of this line, caused himself as well as the audience to laugh and also had the internet in stitches as they clipped the moment and got creative.
Here are some of the best memes from Usher's "watch this," moment.
Kids will be kids...
\u201cParents: \u201cdon\u2019t act up\u201d\n\nA little kid:\nhttps://t.co/yU5Z1kMquf\u201d— Joi Childs (@Joi Childs) 1656699345
Having the upper hand in a game of UNO feels like this,
\u201cWhen they say Uno but you got a draw 4 for they ass\u201d— h\u03c3t\u0454l n\u00edrv\u03b1n\u03b1 \ud83c\udf39 \u00ae (@h\u03c3t\u0454l n\u00edrv\u03b1n\u03b1 \ud83c\udf39 \u00ae) 1656804362
Lactose intolerant people can relate.
\u201cMe: \u201cA little dairy won\u2019t hurt\u201d\n\nMy stomach:\n\n\u201d— Hype William Carlos Williams (@Hype William Carlos Williams) 1656809868
This perfectly depicts the disobedience of cats.
\u201cCat Owners: \u201cDon\u2019t knock anything off the table.\u201d\n\nCats:\n\u201d— DataDaveTV (@DataDaveTV) 1656682883
When Beyonce dropped a house track right after Drake's new album.
\u201cDrake: I\u2019m bout to show people how turnt House music is. \n\nBeyonc\u00e9:\nhttps://t.co/eKLBpxwHzn\u201d— Johnny Johnson, Jr. (@Johnny Johnson, Jr.) 1656874700
Some joked about keeping up appearances.
\u201cHim: I\u2019m glad you\u2019re not crazy like these other women \n\nMe: \u201d— Khrissy Snow \u2744\ufe0f (@Khrissy Snow \u2744\ufe0f) 1656713484
An apt Stranger Things reference just after the second instalment was released on Friday (July 1), we all know Vecna loves troubled teens.
\u201cTroubled Teen: *Starts hearing clocks chime*\n\nVecna:\u201d— Kami-SokudoXVII (@Kami-SokudoXVII) 1656796774
It's fair to say people on Twitter are loving the reactions as their timeline was full of Usher saying "watch this."
\u201cMe: I\u2019ve already seen 200 of the Usher memes. I\u2019m sure they\u2019re done now.\n\nMy Twitter timeline:\u201d— Melcolm X (@Melcolm X) 1656879990
\u201cme hearing usher say \u201cwatch this\u201d for the 50000th time\u201d— swan \ud83c\udf1e (@swan \ud83c\udf1e) 1656826829
You can watch Usher's performance (as well as his meme moment) on the NPR Music Channel here.
