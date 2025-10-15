Kim Kardashian has lived a life worth 1,000 stories - and naturally, fans are thrilled she's appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and spill the tea on everything they want to know the answer to.

Cooper only confirmed the Kardashian would be 15 October's guest hours before the episode went live, and the teaser itself dropped some huge bombshells on where there conversation would lead; whether that's her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West, an alleged 'face lift' she was suspected of having, or even a snog, marry, kill showdown between some of her most famous alleged exes.

It comes as the mom-of-four gears up for the release of the upcoming season of The Kardashians, with Kris Jenner also appearing on Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch just hours prior to her daughter's Call Her Daddy episode.

The episode is over an hour long, so naturally, you'll want the TL;DR of all of the best bits - so we've rounded them up...

- YouTube youtube.com

Kim Kardashian addresses iconic lost diamond earring

E!

One of the most memorable moments of all time from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim is still haunted to this day by the diamond earring she lost in the ocean in Bora Bora, prompting the phrase "Kim, there's people that are dying", from her sister, Kourtney.

However, Kim maintains that she was so upset because the earrings were one of her "first big purchases".

"They weren't insured yet that's why I was so upset", she said. "That would be money down the drain...I got them that week."

She confirms that younger sister, Kylie, actually went diving in the ocean to find the earring, and she still has it to this day.

Kim Kardashian on her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West

Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a seemingly complicated relationship ever since their divorce in 2022, with the rapper jabbing at his former wife publicly on multiple occasions.

"When someone isn't willing to make changes that I think would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on a relationship that can be toxic", she said of the breakdown of their marriage. "When you have kids, it's definitely harder to leave than it is to stay."

But, despite their drama with each other, they still share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and Kim's setting the record straight on just how they manage things.

"An over-a-decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure", she admits, but says "lack of stability" ultimately prompted her decision on their relationship.

On her kids, she laughs: "What do you think co-parenting with Kanye West is like?

"I raise the kids full-time, they live with me. I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that... I push for it all the time."

"It's not easy", she added, noting that Kanye hasn't seen the kids for "a couple of months", but she wants to squash the "narrative" that she "keeps the kids" away from him.

Kim also admits Kanye being so "vocal" has impacted her being able to date.

Did Kim Kardashian really get a facelift?

Kim Kardashian

Ever since Kris Jenner spoke openly about getting a facelift and Kylie Jenner even dropped the details of her breast augmentation, all eyes are now on Kim to open up on what plastic surgery she's had done.

While she regularly shares photos to social media of her doing red light masks, getting salmon sperm injections, or even flying out to Korea to try the latest beauty innovations, there's been speculation that she too has opted for a face lift in secret.

The moment that sparked rumours was the 2021 Met Gala, when both Kim and Kanye arrived in all-black outfits, with Kim completely covering her face for the whole night.

And while it prompted speculation she was hiding something more, she insists if she really had gotten a face lift she "would love to show it off".

Kim says Caitlyn Jenner's transition was "hardest" thing her family has gone through publicly

On June 1 2015, Caitlyn Jenner introduced her updated image to the world via a Vanity Fair cover, and spoke about her transition as a transgender woman.

"My mom didn't know how to handle it, Kendall and Kylie are losing their father", she admits. "At that time Caitlyn wasn't very open with us about her transition and just kind of came out with it.

"We had lots of mixed emotions."

She says her family had to "figure it all out" while on camera, and that having each other got them through it.

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble still together?

Getty

Mom-ager of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner, has been dating Corey Gamble since 2014 after divorcing Caitlyn Jenner.

But, as they've never got married (or even engaged for that matter), there's always been speculation bubbling that they might not be together anymore when they're not seen in public for any length of time.

When quizzed on the answer, Kim responded: "Isn't that a weird one, that it said that they broke up? I don't know where that came from."

F***, Marry, Kill: Pete Davidson, Tom Brady, Kris Humphries

Kim's Call Her Daddy interview is nothing short of juicy, not least thanks to the game of 'Confess or Text' she played with host, Alex Cooper.

Kim Kardashian is also no stranger to a famous ex, and she was confronted with the question of which ones she'd rather 'f***, marry, or kill' during the episode. She was given the choices of Pete Davidson, whom she dated between 2021 and 2022, Kris Humphries, who she was notoriously married to for 72 days in 2011, and Tom Brady, who she's never actually confirmed she's dated.

But, she noted she'd "get in too much trouble" for answering, and instead opted to text her sister, Kylie, pranking her that Kris had been "doing some shady things" with her money.

She also refused to confess if she ever really dated Tom Brady.

How much does Kim Kardashian spend per year on glam?

Getty

Kim Kardashian never misses with a look, and she's got an army of a glam team behind her, making sure her hair and makeup are in check at all times.

Most famously, she's worked with hair stylist Chris Appleton for at least a decade, and has a long-standing relationship with makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, who has popped up with Kim since 2008.

But looking that good has to be expensive, right?

In a game of 'Confess or Text', Kim admitted she spends "a lot" on her glam team each year, but if she's filming, it's not usually her paying for it.

"I try to get it all paid for so I don't personally have to pay for it", she says.

Trying to put a number on it, she admits: "I don't have a concept of what certain simple things cost...I'd like to know what a milk carton costs."

She estimates her glam "could be $1 million" every year, noting "this hair isn't cheap".

Were Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker ever an item?

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian has been married to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, since 2022, but gossip online was rife that it was actually Kim that Travis originally had a crush on.

In his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, that he thought Kim was "f****** hot" and was "secretly checking her out" when he was dating Paris Hilton in the mid-2000s, while Kim worked as her assistant.

But did it ever go any further?

"No I never have", Kim said when pressed on if they'd ever hooked up. "He dated Paris and we were all friends and we'd all hang out."

However, she admits she never knew she was going to be referenced in his memoir.

Why not read...

Kim Kardashian claims someone 'extremely close' to her put a hit on her life

Kim Kardashian just launched 'bizarre' shapewear for your face – and people are divided

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.