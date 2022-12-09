Following the monumental news on Thursday that US basketball star Brittney Griner had been set free from Russia there was understandably a lot of emotion.

However, the internet being the internet appears to have stumbled across a bizarre theory about her release and it involves Dominic Toretto himself: Vin Diesel.

Griner was arrested in Moscow in February for possessing cannabis and was last month sent to a penal colony in Russia. However a deal was struck between American and Russian authorities for an exchange.

Notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as 'the merchant of death' had been held in a US prison for the past 12 years but was reportedly wanted by Vladimir Putin because of what he knew about Russian intelligence, as per BBCNews.

A swap of the two individuals was arranged between the two nations was arranged at Abu Dhabi airport with news that Griner was returning home greeted with jubilant scenes in the United States.

So, where does Vin Diesel come into all this? Well, in a now deleted post that that actor shared on Instagram in November, the GuardiansoftheGalaxy star wrote: "I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas." The photo was taken at an NBA game between the LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs so there is a connection to basketball but it remains unclear why Diesel wrote this.

It's unclear why Diesel posted this and why he deleted it but the internet has since run wild with the idea that he was in some way responsible for Griner returning home before Christmas and yes...there are memes.













People also appear to be unironicaly thanking him.













