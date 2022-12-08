WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner was unexpectedly released from Russian prison on Thursday after an 11-month battle to free her.
Griner, 32, was part of a high-level prisoner exchange where the US exchanged Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for her return, confirmed by US officials.
For months, Griner's friends and family have advocated for President Joe Biden to help the basketball star and Olympic gold medalist safely return from Russia.
As a high-profile openly gay Black woman many have expressed concern over her safety for the last few months.
Griner was first jailed in February after Russian officials said they found cannabis oil in her luggage.
She pled guilty to the accusation in July, however, in Russia an admission of guilt does not automatically end a case. Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison colony in August.
President Biden tweeted on Thursday announcing he spoke to Griner who was safe and on her way home via plane.
\u201cMoments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.\n \nShe is safe.\nShe is on a plane.\nShe is on her way home.\u201d— President Biden (@President Biden) 1670505284
Upon hearing the news, people on Twitter reacted with excitement.
\u201cGod is good! Brittney Griner is FREE! \ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffe\u201d— LaTosha Brown (@LaTosha Brown) 1670504962
\u201cThankful that Brittney Griner is free and on the way home.\n\nPresident Biden gets it done.\n\nAgain.\n\n\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\u201d— Hakeem Jeffries (@Hakeem Jeffries) 1670507792
\u201cGod\u2019s grace is SUFFICIENT! @brittneygriner is home! I love you BG!\u201d— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) 1670504951
\u201cGlad Brittney Griner will spend the holidays with her wife and family. Still outrageous what Russian govt put her through using her as a political pawn. Also unjust she had to work abroad in the first place to compensate for shitty wages women pro ball players get compared to men\u201d— Uju Anya (@Uju Anya) 1670506504
Celebrities like Billie Jean King, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Hillary Clinton marked Griner's release with celebratory tweets.
\u201cBrittney Griner is free!\n\nAfter 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap. \n\nThank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom.\u201d— Billie Jean King (@Billie Jean King) 1670505516
\u201cBrittney Griner is coming home. \n\nJust incredibly good news. \n\nThank you to President Biden and everyone in the administration who made this happen, as well as the advocates who pushed for it.\u201d— Hillary Clinton (@Hillary Clinton) 1670506691
\u201cThank you @potus. \n\nSOOOO many people have so much to say about #JoeBiden but he is a good man who quietly works to make things better for this country. \n\nHe & his administration got @brittneygriner out of a Russian prison camp in a 1-for-1 swap while Putin is waging a war. \n\n\ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffe\u201d— yvette nicole brown (@yvette nicole brown) 1670505557
\u201cBrittney Griner is finally coming home! THANK GOD! So happy for her and her family.\u201d— Robert Griffin III (@Robert Griffin III) 1670507714
Griner's arrest occurred right as Russia was invading Ukraine earlier this year.
Her arrest, court case, and sentencing have become intertwined with the political coolness occurring between the US and Russia.
Many acknowledged the emotional, mental, and physical trauma that Griner likely experienced abroad and wished her well in her recovery and homecoming.
\u201cSo glad that the Brittney Griner nightmare is over. I hope that shortly after seeing her family and loved ones, the process of working on the mental and even physical trauma begins.\u201d— kevikev (@kevikev) 1670504910
\u201ci sincerely hope brittney griner can come home and start to heal. she shouldn't have to be a mouthpiece for pundits or have to parade her pain around for others. if that's what she decides, ok. but first and foremost she deserves rest and healing.\u201d— normal girl (@normal girl) 1670505387
\u201cI also hope that everyone in the media gives #BrittneyGriner the time and space she needs to process the trauma of what she has been through.\u201d— Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon (@Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon) 1670508050
Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has spent the last few months advocating for her wife's safe return. She has appeared on talk shows and in interviews hoping to help increase public awareness.
Some noted that Griner's return is timely, right before the holidays when people spend time with their families.
\u201cI have reported Brittney Griner's story for the entire 9 months BG has been wrongfully detained. I am thrilled that she will soon be back where she belongs with the people she loves. No more shackles. No more guards. #BritneyGriner\u201d— Victoria Brownworth #NotLeavingThisBirdApp (@Victoria Brownworth #NotLeavingThisBirdApp) 1670506148
\u201cWhat a wonderful gift for the holidays @POTUS. \n\nBrittney Griner is free!\u201d— MARIA TERESA KUMAR \ud83c\udf3b (@MARIA TERESA KUMAR \ud83c\udf3b) 1670507965
\u201cI can\u2019t begin to imagine the joy and relief Brittney Griner\u2019s friends, family and ESPECIALLY her wife Cherelle must be feeling right now. My heart breaks for what they have endured and rejoices in their imminent reunion. \ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffe\u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Audra McDonald (@Audra McDonald) 1670507363
\u201c"I'm proud that today we made one more family whole again,\u201d @POTUS says of #BrittneyGriner\u2019s release\u201d— Lauren Gambino (@Lauren Gambino) 1670507869
