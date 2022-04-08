A video of a DHL Boeing plane making an emergency landing has gone viral - after it broke in two.

In the shocking clip, viewers can see the plane skidding off a runway. The incident occurred in Costa Rica on Friday and has made waves on the internet due to the horrifying images.

The DHL Boeing 757 cargo freighter crashed at Juan Santamaria Airport in Alajuela, according to an Aviation Source report.

It is believed that the plane was departing for Guatemala but was forced to return to the airport because of a problem with the hydraulics in the left landing gear.

As the pilot made the emergency landing, the plane skidded off the runway and eventually broke into two. The pilot and co-pilot were seemingly unharmed.

Videos of the incident from multiple angles were almost immediately shared on social media.

"Boeing 757, DHL flight D07216, from MROC, registration H-2010DAE, reported hydraulic problems and returns to the airport. It was heading towards Guatemala," wrote one user in Spanish.

In the above video, the plane touches down on the runway and leaves a trail of smoke while trying to safely stop. The plane then makes a sharp turn and splits in two. In the end, the plane is left with a detached tail and a broken wing.

Other videos offer a different view of the intense situation. In one, emergency vehicles can be seen driving towards the damaged plane.

"A much clearer version of the crash landing has emerged!" read one tweet.

After the crash, DHL and airport authorities said that they were working to remove the aircraft.

"DHL's incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with the relevant authorities to determine what happened," DHL said, per a Reutersreport.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.