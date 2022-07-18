Video footage captured the moment massive waves from a tropical storm crashed into a wedding reception in Hawaii.

The Instagram clip shows the wedding reception wash-out at Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua, Hawaii.

Guests can be seen mingling with one another outside among the tables and palm trees. But soon after, waves can be seen picking up force in the background causing the guests to notice what is happening.

Many stayed put to watch the incoming water, while some seemed to walk away just in case the waves came over - which they did.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The huge waves came tumbling over the edge, wetting people up and knocking over some chairs and tables from the party.

"Oh s**t," someone can be heard saying in the video.

People took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts about what they saw.

One wrote: "Oh wow, I hope the palace is OK... Never happened like that in a long time."

"Bro sooo dangerous. Whoever works there should know that zone is critical on the big south. Literally for die," another added.

A third who appreciated the guests' joy still managed to have wrote: "love all the laughing!! das how!!

Someone else was focused on the desserts and added: "But the cake is still standing!!"

Over the weekend, a historic south swell that is impacting Hawaii has provoked massive waves along the island state's southern shores.

According to the National Weather Service, the south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that could reach heights of 15 to 22 feet through Monday.

The vast waves can make it dangerous to head to the beach or sail out across the ocean, which can lead to coastal flooding in low-lying areas.

In a report from Hawaii News Now, the waves damaged several condos and two-story apartments.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.