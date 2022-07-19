Many people online seem to minimise the effects of climate change by describing extreme temperatures in the UK and Europe as "it's just weather."

But a new video shows exactly what's at stake.

On Tuesday (19 July), a woman named Rebekka Arnold took to her Twitter to post a 13-second-long clip of cars driving on a highway in Dartford, Kent, while a wildfire spread and burnt houses.

In a report fromThe Independent, the Kent Fire and Rescue Service noted that twelve fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to the scene near Durrell Dene, in Joyce Green.

The crews were working to extinguish the massive flames during Britain's record hottest temperatures.

Places such as Heathrow airport and Kew Gardens have indicated temperatures of 40C.

Meteorologists said that this couldn't have happened "without climate change."

People driving on the A2 and other roads nearby were advised to move carefully due to the smoke coming from the incident, which may cause some issues with visibility.

Despite this, people took to the comments of Arnold's video to still express their skepticism of climate change.

One person wrote: "I wouldn't be surprised if it was climate change activists setting the fires to try to get publicity. If it is, I imagine the MSM will be only too happy to oblige."

"I find it pretty strange that considering how hot it was yesterday, and nothing happened, now suddenly it's marginally a tiny bit hotter, and there's all these fires breaking out the day we break our heat record. It's all a little fishy," another added.

A third wrote: "Yeah, how weird that 2 full days of excessive heat has led to these incidents. Why didn't they happen first thing yesterday morning?? Must be a conspiracy."

Others were just shocked to learn that these wildfires could occur in the country and wanted the global warming deniers to take this into consideration.

"Never thought I'd ever see something like this in the UK, wow," one wrote, while another added: "Can global warming deniers give an excuse to this, please."

Someone else wrote:" I wonder how many of those seeing it as they drive past will think twice next time before deciding to drive and heat things up just that little bit more."

Scroll on to see more reactions.

