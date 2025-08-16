Weddings are often predictable affairs, following a familiar schedule of cake cutting, formal meals and late-night dancing. Every detail is planned to the minute – and tradition usually rules the day.

But one bride decided to shake things up by turning her wedding into something quite unexpected: a surprise singles mixer.

In a viral clip that has already racked up over a million views, Jess (@jessicabrandaa) skipped the traditional 'singles table' and instead printed a collage of photos of her guests, titled: "Tonight’s Most Eligible."

Her unconventional twist has divided the internet. Some hopeless romantics are calling it a stroke of genius – a fun, light-hearted way to help guests find love.

"It’s called having a little fun and trying something out of the box. Not that serious people lol. You don’t have to go along with it; just ignore them if you want, or go for it," one fan of the concept chimed in, while another quipped, "Jess, this is amazing!!" A girl’s girl truly."

Others, however, are less than impressed, saying they’d "take their gift and go home" if faced with the same situation.





@jessicabrandaa It was a hit 🤣 highly recommend adding this to your reception and getting everyone’s reactions! #creatorsearchinsights #bride #weddingtrend #weddingday #weddingdiy





"I would absolutely hate this as a single person," one hit back, with a second writing: "Respectfully, this would be my nightmare lol"

A third brutally described it as "humiliation," adding: "I’m married, but if I were single and a friend did this to me, I’d take my gift back and walk out."

Speaking about the backlash, Jess told the Daily Mail that although she gave her guests no prior warning, she was confident her friends would appreciate the humour.

“I know my friends and they’re not too sensitive, so I knew no one would be upset,” she told the outlet.

