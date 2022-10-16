Groom kicks female members out of wedding after white dress ‘prank’

A groom has vented about how a “prank” led to him having to ask his female family members to leave his wedding, including his own mother.

At his wedding three weeks ago, some of his female relatives decided to prank the bride by turning up in white dresses, but he received backlash when he ordered them to leave.

The 33-year-old told the Am I The A**hole subreddit on Reddit that he has a large family, and his female relatives are into “teasing and joking”. He said the women have formed a “unit”, and they taunt every new woman that enters the family by setting up “tests” to see if “they deserve to be part of the family”. After a few months of jeering, they would be welcomed into the family.

When he first introduced his now-wife to his family, he asked them to be kind to her, but they didn’t listen and slagged her looks and her job on Facebook. When he found out, he made them apologise and warned that if they didn’t make amends, they wouldn’t be invited to the wedding. They all apologised immediately, he said.

Prior to the wedding, the groom said there was “talk” amongst the women of pulling a “prank” on his wife that would serve as the “ultimate test”.

His brother warned him that they planned on showing up dressed in white and when he told them he would kick them out if they did, they all reportedly said they would “never do such thing.”

He wrote: “But they showed up to my wedding one by one wearing white dresses and each and every one of them was told to leave after they tried giving excuses by either making scenes or getting the men involved.”

The “senior women of the unit”, his mom and aunts, also turned up in white but refused to leave. Eventually his mother was booted out as “the men in the family were watching stunned”.

“I felt absolutely awful because my wedding was being interrupted by them making scenes,” he said. “My wife was hurt beyond measure but the women in the family were pissed.

“My cousin blasted me on social media later saying I excluded all the women from the wedding because my wife was so insecure she couldn’t handle another woman’s presence at her wedding.

“I had an argument with them and mom berated me saying it was supposed to be a prank but I said they were taking it too far. Mom said I took it too far by kicking them out because they were trying to get a reaction from my wife to see if she was one of those "bridezillas" and were going to change as soon as the prank was over but I ruined my own and entire wedding by reacting so aggressively.”

After refusing to apologise two weeks ago, his family have “excluded” him “from everything”.

In an update, he said that the women have been doing this for years, and they claim there is no malice behind it. Rather, they just want to “look out for” the men and “make sure the women who enter the family are decent.”

He added that his father was fighting his corner and confronted his mom and grandmother after the “prank”.

The top comment with 32,000 upvotes branded his family “toxic” and read: “I am so sad for your wife that they would do that, but also so happy for her that she has a husband who will support her and have her back.” The commenter added that although his family tried to “hijack [his] wedding for a power play”, they assured him that he did the right thing.

Another Reddit user said the women’s actions crossed the line of hazing into emotional abuse and blackmail. They added: “Most often when standing up to familial emotional blackmailers, it ends with forced no contact for non-compliance. No contact is healthier but it can be hard to be shunned from the family.”

Another comment points out the number one rule of attending a wedding: never wear white.

Sadly this mother-in-law’s behaviour isn’t the only bad behaviour we’ve seen recently. Earlier this year we reported on a mother-in-law who not only wore white to her son’s wedding but also seemingly tried to wiggle between the couple as they tied the knot.

