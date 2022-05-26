Max Fosh has certainly been “silly to the max” already this year: taking on Laurence Fox by running for Mayor of London, marrying into the royal family (yes, really), and now pulling off a cheeky prank on London Gatwick passengers.
The content creator, who has more than 950,000 subscribers on YouTube, confirmed he was the mastermind behind the joke in a video uploaded to his channel on Wednesday.
“It was when I was flying into London a few ago that I remembered something,” he told his viewers, referring to a man from America who put a ‘Welcome to Cleveland’ sign on top of his house near Milwaukee Airport.
He continued: “This was silly enough to pique my interest and so I wanted to do my own version in the UK.
“I want the passengers to think, genuinely, for half a second, they have actually landed in the wrong place.”
And after finding a site which was willing to hoist the message, and pegging down 382 ringlets in an installation costing more than £4,000, that he did.
I Made Tourists Think They Landed At The Wrong Airportwww.youtube.com
One passenger from Essex, Abbey Desmond, told BBC News it had left her in a “state of panic”.
And she wasn’t the only one:
\u201cI rlly want to know who put the massive welcome to luton sign right where planes are landing into gatwick airport\u201d— simon ferocious (@simon ferocious) 1653151385
\u201cWell done to the troll who put together a massive "Welcome to Luton" sign that you can spot a mile before landing in Gatwick \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Alexandre Lepr\u00eatre (@Alexandre Lepr\u00eatre) 1653150090
\u201cNothing makes for a stress-free arrival in the UK quite like the words WELCOME TO LUTON currently spelled out in giant white letters in a field under the final approach to Gatwick Airport\u201d— Jeremy Cliffe (@Jeremy Cliffe) 1652977175
\u201cSee the \u201cWelcome to Luton \u201c\nlanding at London Gatwick last evening from Palma \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Jetman (@Jetman) 1653382727
\u201cFlying in to Gatwick, just before landing this is what is out the left window\u2026 great prank, deffo at Gatwick \ud83e\udd23\u201d— Abbey \ud83d\ude91 (@Abbey \ud83d\ude91) 1653120243
\u201cDescending into Gatwick and some wag has spread out white sheets in a field spelling out: WELCOME TO LUTON \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Mark Pullinger (@Mark Pullinger) 1653417144
If you fancy seeing it for yourself, Fosh has said it’ll be in the field until 30 June, with potential passengers told to “get a seat on the left side of the plane” to catch it.
It’s plane silly, for sure, but we love it.
