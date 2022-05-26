Max Fosh has certainly been “silly to the max” already this year: taking on Laurence Fox by running for Mayor of London, marrying into the royal family (yes, really), and now pulling off a cheeky prank on London Gatwick passengers.

The content creator, who has more than 950,000 subscribers on YouTube, confirmed he was the mastermind behind the joke in a video uploaded to his channel on Wednesday.

“It was when I was flying into London a few ago that I remembered something,” he told his viewers, referring to a man from America who put a ‘Welcome to Cleveland’ sign on top of his house near Milwaukee Airport.

He continued: “This was silly enough to pique my interest and so I wanted to do my own version in the UK.

“I want the passengers to think, genuinely, for half a second, they have actually landed in the wrong place.”

And after finding a site which was willing to hoist the message, and pegging down 382 ringlets in an installation costing more than £4,000, that he did.

I Made Tourists Think They Landed At The Wrong Airport www.youtube.com

One passenger from Essex, Abbey Desmond, told BBC News it had left her in a “state of panic”.

And she wasn’t the only one:

If you fancy seeing it for yourself, Fosh has said it’ll be in the field until 30 June, with potential passengers told to “get a seat on the left side of the plane” to catch it.

It’s plane silly, for sure, but we love it.

