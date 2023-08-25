Internet users have been left concerned for the welfare of Welven Da Great after footage circulating online appeared to show him lying unresponsive on the street.

Welven Da Great rose to online fame for creating the “deez nutz” response meme in a viral YouTube video. In the clip, he was on the phone and asked the person on the phone to guess what he received in the post. He replied, “deez nuts” sparking a meme.

A tweet by the account Raphouse TV appeared to show the 35-year-old online star, whose real name is Welven Harris, lying on the ground surrounded by concerned onlookers.

The video has been viewed over 65,000 times, sparking concern for his well-being as it remains unclear what caused him to be in that position.

Reports suggest that he was taken to hospital after paramedics were called. At the time of writing, no updates have been given about his current welfare.

“This is sad, hopefully he still alive,” one concerned person wrote.

Another wrote: “Hope he’s going to be okay.”

Someone else said: “Damn not my man Welvin smh prayers up to this man.”

Welven Da Great has an undisclosed disability that he said he was bullied for when he was younger. The YouTuber has firmly cemented his name in pop culture history after Kendrick Lamar appeared in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood video as Welvin Da Great, inspired by him.

