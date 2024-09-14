'Barefoot shoes' are the latest TikTok hype – but what are they?

TikTok has given us an endless catalogue of trends and talking points. It has undoubtedly transformed the way we approach wellness by becoming the new go-to hub for millions across the world.

From 'gut-cleansing drinks' to discussions around cortisol and TikTokers going mad for matcha, there are no corners left uncovered.

But now, attention has turned to going barefoot to reap supposed health benefits. A few years back, people were going viral for questionable reasons by ruining perfectly good shoes to walk the streets barefoot.

With further research and an increase in demand for going barefoot, companies have jumped in to save the day (and trainers) by creating barefoot shoes, that have similar effects while providing that much-needed protection.

So, what exactly are they?

It might come as a surprise to some, but they're exactly what they say on the tin. They're footwear designed to closely replicate the feeling of being barefoot while providing full protection.

"Just like any other part of the body, our feet need to be stretched, flexed and worked regularly if they’re to give their best," Hugo Robbins, founder and CEO of nackt, told Indy100. "The minimalist design of barefoot shoes allows your feet to move unencumbered."

What makes them different from 'normal' shoes?

According to Hugo, there are three main differences between the pair – but many little-known benefits.

Firstly, the toe-box. Traditional shoes and trainers tend to have a toe-bo "that tapers towards the end of the foot, squishing your toes together to a point," he explained, whereas barefoot shoes "closely resemble the actual shape of healthy human feet" – intending to keep them that way.

Most trainers tend to have a raised heel, but naturally, the human foot is flat and "the body moves best when it's on flat ground."

"Shoes with a raised heel put the foot in a constant state of plantar flexion, which can, over time, chronically shorten the Achilles tendon, leading to mobility issues. It also tends to cause the pelvis to shift forward over the toes, which can lead to back and knee problems," Hugo explained.



Lastly, their sole. Typical trainers often feature a type of midsole cushioning to shield the foot. Meanwhile, "barefoot shoes take the opposite approach and remove most or all cushioning, instead using a very thin, flexible sole that allows for a huge amount of feedback from the ground."





What are the said benefits?

Aside from prioritising comfort, some have suggested there's an immediate sense of relief when wearing human-shaped designs – which Hugo fully backs.

"Being able to feel cracks in the pavement and tiny pebbles underfoot can be a little strange at first, but it also feels like the awakening of a 6th sense," the Nackt owner explained. "There are thousands of nerve endings in the soles of your feet for a reason, and that sensory information all goes towards subtly and subconsciously informing your body of how best to move in space."



Not to mention, there's growing evidence that suggests daily activity in minimal footwear supports foot strength.

A study from Scientific Reports cited in Nature aimed to examine the difference between a group of people who frequently wore traditional Western shoes and a group who wore barefoot-style shoes. All study participants filled out a weekly activity log to monitor activity, footwear wearing patterns and compliance.

At the end of the study, participants' foot strength was tested through a modified version of a technique by Goldmann et al. They found that wearing minimal footwear increased toe flexion strength by a staggering 57.4 per cent.

"Many wearers of barefoot shoes report improvements in posture along with a reduction in back and knee pain. The medical literature is catching up as more and more healthcare professionals are seeing the benefits of this type of footwear for their patients and themselves," Hugo added.





What are people saying online?

Over in the wellness circles on TikTok, barefoot shoes are predominantly getting a good rep with one clip by Brian Moncada racking up a staggering 6.1 million views.

"I only wear barefoot shoes," he told followers. "It basically allows you to grip the ground like our ancestors did."

Another TikToker, fittingly called the Barefoot Brit, has also made barefoot shoes "her entire personality."

She hit back at a critic who called the shoes "ugly," comparing them side-by-side with traditional footwear.

"Now that I've been wearing them for roughly seven years, I just can't unsee how ugly and narrow normal regular shoes are," she said. "That extra comfort I get far outweighs any of the fashion or looks element."

It must be noted that people already aware of the seemingly recent trend have already been spending a lot of time barefoot.

"Yogis have always done their flows barefoot and more and more powerlifters are slipping off their shoes on their deadlifts for the increased stability and muscle activation that comes with being unshod," Hugo explained. "I think that more and more people are realising that going minimal is not just better for mastering a tricky new asana or hitting a PB in the gym, it’s better all round."



He also suggested that it extends beyond wellness and exercise, with musicians and dancers who often perform barefoot wanting to replicate a similar experience in their footwear.

