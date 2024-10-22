What are 'ghost jobs' as expert reveals how to avoid falling for them?

US jobseekers are seemingly falling victim to 'ghost jobs' filled with false hope and promises, with one TikToker advising people how to spot and avoid them.

So, what is a ghost job? While it might sound as though it's tied to being ghosted from a job, it actually means an advertised job that doesn't exist. They're also referred to as 'fake', or 'phantom', jobs.

They're more common than you may think. One study of 649 hiring managers found that a staggering 40 per cent of their companies have listed a fake job advertisement this year.

It poses the question: What is the point?

Besides selling hopeful candidates a dream, their intentions are said to be down to several factors: giving the impression of company growth, making employees feel replaceable and motivating them into thinking their job load will be eased with new hires.

However, there is one reason that could be beneficial as long as it's stated in the ad. One potential reason is to attract interest for future hiring. While the jobs may not be available at the time of posting, there may be a position in the future.

Ceros (@ceroswhaley) turned to TikTok to expose what to look out for and what to avoid.

He advised people to keep an eye out for the posting date: "The posting date is very important to telling. If it was posted four days ago, five days ago, there’s a high chance that you shouldn’t click on that link."

Ceros also said when there's a notice such as "We’re hiring now, we’re hiring now, we’re hiring now" it shows too much urgency.

If suspicion arises, he advised people to go directly to the source and call the company to confirm.

Hundreds of comments soon poured in on the clip with one person claiming they had been unemployed for a year "because of this".

Another said: "It happens with smaller employers too. When my coworker asked for a raise, the boss posted her job. His attitude was that he was teaching her a lesson. He was taught one when we all quit."

Meanwhile, on the flip side, there's been a rise in candidates being ghosted by actual job postings with 56 per cent of a study saying they simply never had a response. A further 33 per cent of employers said they'd likely not reach out to unsuccessful applicants.

Guy Thornton, Founder of Practice Aptitude Tests, advised people to reach out for feedback, review and reflect, compare to past interviews – and ultimately, even though it's easier said than done, not take it personally and build resilience going forward.

