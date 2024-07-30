What is 'White Dudes for Harris' as X / Twitter account unsuspended?

The X / Twitter account 'White Dudes for Harris' has been unsuspended after an outcry on social media.

'White Dudes for Harris' is a campaign support group of white men raising money to support Vice President and potential Democrat candidate Kamala Harris' campaign ahead of the upcoming 2024 US election.

The account @dudes4harris appeared to be suspended on July 29 after its first ever digital fundraising event raised more than $4million.

It was reportedly attended by Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bradley Whitford, Sean Astin and Josh Groban.

Ross Morales Rocketto, an organiser of the group, responded to the account appearing suspended and said: "Got @elonmusk scared."

Musk has long been a Donald Trump supporter, who is running as the Republican candidate, and has even endorsed him on X / Twitter before.

A backup account called @dudesforharris was then made.

After the original account appeared suspended, there was an outcry on social media that there was election interference on the platform.

But now it seems the account has been unsuspended following the outcry and accusations.

Reasons for the account being suspended and then reinstated are not officially known at present.

Tweets on the @dudesforharris have been protected since the original account was reinstated.

A clip posted by The Tennessee Holler on X / Twitter shared what Bridges said during a section of his speech.

"I accepted the invitation, I was brought to the party not so much as being white, and I certainly am, but because I'm a dude, you know, I qualify, man," he said.

"I'm white, I'm a dude, and I'm for Harris!

"I'm excited, man; I think, you know, the fact that Joe has passed the baton so beautifully ... I can see her being President. I'm so excited.

"A woman President, man. How exciting!

"You know, and her championing of women's rights; for that and for her stance on the environment and taking care of our children, you know, all of her leadership on that is wonderful and something that I can get behind in support."

