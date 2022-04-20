Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Quordle has certainly prompted Wordle fans to put their skills to the test.

Instead of guessing just one word in the New York Times game, Quordle ramps up the intensity and challenges players to figure out four words – at the same time.

The premise of the game is simple and gets much easier once you get the hang of things. There's even an option to practice ahead of the guesses.

Unlike Wordle, you have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.

If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.

The four answers (starting in the top left and finishing in the bottom right) for Wednesday 20th April are:



RERUN

HYDRO

MADLY

MOIST

If you didn't guess correctly today, there's always tomorrow.

