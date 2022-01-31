What is today's Wordle answer #226?

Spoilers ahead.

It's hard to fathom how we existed before Wordle came into our lives.

If you’re not already familiar with the game, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word.



When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

A 'hard mode feature' exists under the settings button in the right-hand corner. When applied, any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses.

Since it became popular, certain strategies have circulated that can help you get five green squares faster.

Brooklyn-based creator, Josh Wardle, shared a little gem with Newsweek, saying: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters.

"It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

Frustrations were high with today's answer. Naturally, many people turned to Twitter after breaking their Wordle streak.













The answer for Monday 31st January is "LIGHT", "the natural agent that stimulates sight and makes things visible."

If you guessed today's answer incorrectly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.

