Warning: Spoiler ahead.

When software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle as a gift for his partner, no one was prepared for what would happen next.

The viral game has since taken the internet by storm and was later acquired by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

If you're new to Wordle, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.



If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A strong assertion.





Wordle





The answer for today is "SHALL", expressing future tense.



Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!





