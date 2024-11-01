November: All the exciting events happening this month in Manchester

Now that Halloween is out of the way, with people turning their leftover pumpkin into pie, Manchester is gearing up for Bonfire Night and the biggest day of all, Christmas.

The city has undergone a festive transformation in recent weeks, with many places decking their halls and opening the doors to some of Manchester's much-loved Christmas activities.

Here are our favourite picks for November:

1st-3rd: Fireworks Extravaganza, Freight Island

Freight Island is teaming up with the UK’s leading creators of outdoor spectacle Walk the Plank to present Fireworks Extravaganza at Manchester’s award-winning Mayfield Park on Bonfire Night weekend, from Friday 1st November until Sunday 3rd November.

Renowned for innovative and exciting design work, Walk the Plank is set to put on a spectacular 10-minute fireworks display. Hosted across three dates, from Friday 1st November until Sunday 3rd November, doors open at 5.30pm until 7pm with the firework display at 6.30pm.

An additional late slot is available on Saturday 2nd November, from 7.30pm until 9pm with the firework display at 8.30pm.





1st onwards: Pampered pooch stays for Bonfire Night, Kimpton Clock Tower

Manchester’s iconic pet-friendly hotel, Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, has announced a special package for Bonfire night, allowing pet owners and their four-legged family members to minimise the stress of the fireworks season.

The hotel already offers a paw-fect stay package all year round, which includes any dog staying at no extra cost, plus a pet tuck box, a guide to the best dog-friendly places in the city and a toy waiting for them in the room.

Starting from 1st November, pet owners will be able to check in and enjoy a luxury hamper including Pet Remedy’s Party Season Survival Kit together with a calming spray, plug diffuser, and calming wipes.





New opening 4th onwards: Aether, Manchester Airport

Travel plans have been turned up a notch with a brand new, private luxury terminal at Manchester Airport.

Positioned in a contemporary, self-contained space, away from the hustle and bustle of the main airport terminal, aether elevates every sense of the airport journey, even the functional, including check-in, security and private parking. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, aether boasts a curated menu, panoramic runway views, and dedicated staff attending to guests’ needs.

Passengers can relax and unwind, knowing that every aspect of their journey is taken care of, including a partnership with BMW who are supplying top of the range of models including the all-electric BMW i7, the seven-seater BMW X7 and their latest luxury performance BMW XM, providing a premium chauffeur-driven service across the airfield straight to the plane.





12th-17th: Elf the Musical, Palace Theatre

The nation's favourite Christmas film has returned as a heartwarming stage adaptation which follows Buddy, the human raised as an elf and his journey from the North Pole to New York.

Filled with catchy songs and live choreography, Elf the Musical will be giving all the festive feels in the run-up to the big day.





8th Nov-1st Jan: Skate Manchester, Cathedral Gardens

Families, friends and festive fun seekers can glide across the ice for the ultimate festive experience of Skate Manchester. Skaters will have the chance to spin around a dazzling seven-metre-tall Christmas tree while enjoying the sights and sounds of Christmas in the city.

The fully covered outdoor rink means skaters can take to the ice no matter what the weather. After building up an appetite on the ice, skaters can explore the Christmas Markets nearby for festive food, drinks and seasonal shopping.

The rink will also offer a variety of skate sessions tailored to meet the needs of all visitors. This includes dedicated quiet and sensory-friendly sessions designed for a more relaxed environment, along with discounted tickets for wheelchair users. The availability of two-bladed skates will also be increased for those who feel less confident on the ice.





8th Nov-22nd Dec: Manchester Christmas Markets

The Christmas countdown is officially on, and what better way to mark the occasion than heading to the city's famed Christmas markets?

The markets have entered their 26th year with over 200 stalls taking over locations including King Street West, St Ann's Square, Exchange Street, Piccadilly Gardens and Market Street.

The Manchester Christmas Markets attract millions to the city centre, with a variety of food, handmade gifts, mulled wine – and overall, good ol' festive fun.





10th-14th: Manchester Animation Festival, HOME

Manchester'sannual Animation Festival has returned for its 10th year with over 100 events and workshops for people to get in on the action.

Hosted at HOME, the festival brings one of the UK’s biggest animation hubs together and invites the international community to join us to delight in all things animated.





14th Nov-24th Dec: Winter Island, Freight Island

Manchester’s beloved Winter Island returns to Freight Island, transforming the venue into the North’s largest heated outdoor and indoor winter festival. This enchanting experience promises a season filled with holiday magic for all ages.

Winter Island has become a must-visit destination during the festive season, for locals alike and visitors in Manchester, offering a spectacular blend of Christmas-themed attractions.

New for this year is a Northern Lights Lounge installation in collaboration with WeRoad situated on the mezzanine inside Freight Island. Little guests can also enjoy the Visit Santa Experience at the Grotto located in the Plant Room.





30th: The Winter Wanderer's Wonderful Feast, Dunham Massey

Just a short drive from the city, the famed National Trust park Dunham Massey is set to bring a touch of winter magic through puppetry, music and laughter.

Guests will follow the enchanting trail of the Earl's tale through some of the hidden rooms of Dunham Massey House. A family-friendly event for all to enjoy!

