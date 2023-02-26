Wheel of Fortune contestant's incorrect answer prompts audible groan from audience

Every now and then there’s a moment on Wheel of Fortune where a contestant cannot figure out the puzzle, sending the audience into groans and facepalms.

But like host Pat Sajak told teen contestant Khushi Talluru on Monday’s episode, “sometimes it’s a word that just doesn’t want to come into focus for you.”

Talluru, a grade 10 student from Colorado Springs, is the latest Wheel of Fortune guest to face mockery from people online for failing to guess the correct letter for a seemingly obvious puzzle.

After correctly guessing the later “H,” Talluru was left with the choice to either solve or spin the wheel for the puzzle.

It read: “FRE_H TROPICAL FRUIT.”

Under pressure, the teenager decided to spin the wheel and nervously chose the first letter that came to mind.

“I’ll go with a ‘G’” Talluru said.

As soon as the young contestant spoke, audience members groaned hoping Talluru would correctly guess “S.”

In a clip from the show, one audience member could be heard loudly yelling, “What!”

Sajak passed the puzzle onto another young contestant who correctly solved, “Fresh tropical fruit” and subsequently won $600 as well as a trip to Antigua.

The clip of Talluru missing the puzzle went viral on social media, with many feeling sympathy for the girl.

Other people, found the little blunder quite humorous.

