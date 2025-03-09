Whippet called Miuccia crowned best in show at Crufts

A whippet called Miuccia has been crowned best in show at Crufts 2025 at the NEC in Birmingham.

Four-year-old Miuccia, from Venice in Italy, beat more than 18,000 dogs from around the world over the last four days to claim the top award on Sunday.

The female whippet, owned by Enrico De Gaspari, was the winner of the hound group earlier in the show.

Giovanni Liguori with whippet Miuccia (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The four-year-old was chosen by judge Patsy Hollings, beating the winners of six other groups to bag the trophy.

It was the first time an Italian dog has won best in show at Crufts, and the fourth time for a whippet.

After winning the title, her handler Giovanni Liguori said: “Its really a dream come true. I am truly overwhelmed. Miuccia performed her best.

“I absolutely adore her. She is the sweetest dog.

“She always wants to be super close to me and that’s the most important thing.”

Asked what it meant to handle the first dog from Italy to win Crufts, Giovanni said: “It’s incredible, it’s amazing.

“As Italians we are super proud and means that we are doing a fantastic job.”

The runner-up was Viking, a Tibetan mastiff from Romania.