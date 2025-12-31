Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in first look at Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Hemsworth has officially returned as Thor in the first look at Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled in a new teaser trailer ahead of the film’s December 18, 2026 release.

In the brief glimpse, Thor is shown in a more emotional light, praying to his late father, Odin, for strength, and contemplating his life as a warrior and father to his adoptive daughter, Love.

The teaser marks one of the first major character reveals for the upcoming Marvel Studios event film, following an earlier look at Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Fans have reacted with excitement at seeing Thor’s somber return and hints of the multiverse-spanning battle to come in the MCU’s next big chapter.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.