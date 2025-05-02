A 73-year-old millionaire has caught the internet’s attention after joining Tinder in an attempt to find both love and produce an heir to inherit his fortune - along with his 50-room countryside home.

The resurfaced clip, taken from the Channel 5 series Millionaire Age Gap Love, recently went viral on TikTok, racking up almost two million views in under 24 hours. For many viewers, it was their first time seeing the segment, which follows Sir Benjamin Slade as he enlists the help of one of his staff members, Jess, to dive into the world of online dating.

Determined to find a younger woman to settle down with, Sir Benjamin lays out his hopes for a future wife, leaving social media both intrigued and thoroughly entertained.

Having been married once before with no children, Sir Benjamin believes he's "not too old" to have children, and has frozen his sperm for the future.

"Everyone these days is on these dating apps, and so I don't know anything about it except that I read the newspapers and it's nothing but trouble," he humoured.

Assistant Jess then helped him set up a profile, while showing him potential matches.

Inevitably, the reactions came in thick and fast, with one joking: "What's his Tinder name? I want to see something."

Another humoured: "I have my c-section in June and after that, I'm free."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "You deserve better ladies, leave this one for me - I got this."

According to a 2022 report, Sir Benjamin did, in fact, become a father at the age of 75 - though, it's unclear whether he met his match on Tinder.

