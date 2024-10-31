Who is Bonnie Blue – and why is she facing a backlash?

OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue has become a talking point across TikTok, Instagram and X/Twitter – sparking a heated debate online.

Bonnie has taken TMI to a whole new level, sharing the ins and outs of her sexual encounters online, including claims of her sleeping with hundreds of "barely legal" men aged 18 and 19.

While the backlash isn't necessarily geared toward how Bonnie makes her money, her actions and comments have raised ethical questions on social media platforms after expressing her love for taking people's virginities.

However, in an interview with Gold Coast Bulletin, Bonnie insisted that she and fellow adult star Leilani May ensure everyone is aged 18 and over.

"These people are 18—they’re consenting adults," Leilani said, with Bonnie adding: "We check ID, we have a process—they are consenting and they are signing consent forms."

"As for any 'barely legal' comments—there’s no in-between with the law when it comes to legal age, it’s black and white. The fact [that] people are trying to pretend there’s a grey area and go ‘what if’—squish your what if because that’s not the case," Bonnie added.

Other remarks, calling some women "lazy" and endorsing the idea that "all men should cheat on their wives", have left people grimacing. Bonnie made the controversial comments during a radio interview with Kyle and Jackie O.





Who is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue is a 25-year-old British adult content creator with a significant following on OnlyFans. Bonnie now lives in Australia.

She has recently made headlines for touring the world and advertising sex to students at university areas for free as long as they're happy with the content being used on her adult platforms.

Her next goal is to break records and bed 950 men in 24 hours.

During an appearance on Lottie Moss' Dream On podcast, Bonnie said she was "bored of living the 9 to five, so [thought], I'm gonna give this a go."

She went on to detail the various locations she had visited, from Cancun to 'Schoolies' in Australia and Freshers' in the UK.

Bonnie shares her location online, racking up interest with queues of men "waiting for over eight hours".

She also added that she "loves taking virginities".

What have people said?

Social media users have been very vocal about Bonnie's comments, with one TikToker calling it "diabolical" the way she speaks about her experiences and "profits from it". The TikToker also highlighted the double standards, in how people would react if a man said the same things.

Actress Imogen Eden-Brown turned to TikTok to express her frustrations. "We've spent so many years as a generation, we have tried so hard to eradicate misogyny and the idea of women being sexual objects for men to use as and when they want," she said.

Imogen also highlighted that social platforms should not be given a platform to detail such acts, with one person in the comments agreeing: "Spot on. Kids use [social media] every day and they're being exposed to this."

Elsewhere, Bonnie's mother appeared on an episode of The Reality Check podcast with Hosts CJ McKenna, Shuan Maroof and Josh Spooner.

When asked how she felt about her daughter's line of work, she responded: "It's just part of her job. I'm proud of her, I don't mind."

She did, however, express her disappointment in the beginning.

"I was gutted at first I really was [...] Bonnie's going to do what she wants to do, so I'm always there to support her."

Indy100 reached out to Bonnie Blue for comment

