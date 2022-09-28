A new Pokémon has been unveiled to appear in the upcoming Scarlet and Violetgames, and fans aren’t sure what to think of the uncanny creature.

“Wiglett” is a variant of gen-1 favourite Diglett, a mole-type Pokémon most notably for spending most of its time underground.

Wiglett, however, is a ground/water-type, and while it shares some resemblance, is noticeably longer, though it does share the same nose.

It was first shown during a live-stream at the Pokémon World Ecological Society, with the clip in question immediately garnering attention in the wider Pokémon fanbase.

According to commentary in the new footage, rather than evolving into the triplets “Dugtrio”, Wiglett is a new form that will appear in the Paldea region, where Scarlet and Violet will be set.

Wiglett has received plenty of love online since the discovery was announced.

While others appeared horrified by the new creation.

Bulbapedia, a Pokémon fansite, theorised that Wiglett could be based on the garden eel, which can often be seen poking their heads and bodies out of the sand in a similar fashion.

It’s one of a handful of new monsters that have been announced for the upcoming title, joining the likes of internet favourite, “Lechonk”.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on the Nintendo Switch on 18 November.

