Pokémon has captured the hearts and minds of trainers since the original Red and Blue games were first released back in 1996, with new and inventive monsters being introduced in subsequent games.

Now with the release of the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a new creature has captured the collective hearts of trainers around the world.

It’s name is ... Lechonk

According to its data entry on the official website, Lechonk is a normal-type hog Pokémon described as a “gourmand with an excellent nose”.

The description also says: “Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that bug Pokémon dislike.”

Its “Aroma Veil / Gluttony” ability seems to reflect this behaviour and protects Lechonk from certain attacks.

But that’s not all, its name might appear to be a reference to its appearance but it may be something of a misnomer: “If attacked by an opponent and startled, it will charge forward in a panic. It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.” Clearly, Lechonk isn’t one to be messed with.

Needless to say, the internet is having a field day with Lechonk.

Based on its first appearance in the Scarlet and Violet trailer the first Lechonk we see is encountered at Level 2, meaning that it’s likely to be one of the first Pokémon encountered by the player in the game.

Honestly, we couldn’t ask for a better introduction.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a scheduled release date of Friday 18 November 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. We’ll keep you informed of any Lechonk developments along the way.

