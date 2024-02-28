15 hilarious memes about bleak Glasgow Willy Wonka experience

Social media users have reacted hilariously to the bleak Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow, Scotland.

Parents, children and families were sold an incredible experience full of the wonder Charlie and his Grandpa would have experienced in children's author Roald Dahl's world-renowned story.

But the reality they faced was paying £35 to visit a sparsely decorated warehouse, Oompa Loompas who were actors struggling to recite lines given to them the night before opening and posters barely covering blank walls.

An entirely new, scary character even greeted families during the visit too; the character is understood to have been a villain called The Unknown, an evil chocolate maker who lived in the walls and who doesn't feature anywhere in the books.

Kids were crying and parents were so angry at the whole thing they called the police.

House of Illuminati was the company who put the event on and has since reportedly apologised for the 'stressful and frustrating day', offering 850 refunds before closing the experience to guests on Saturday (February 24).

It's amused a lot of people online, and here are some of the funniest memes on X?Twitter.





























































How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.