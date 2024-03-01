Comedian nails 'The Unknown' from bleak Willy Wonka experience

Comedian Jain Edwards has gone viral for her hilarious skit on the disastrous Willy Wonka event in Glasgow that was ripped to shreds online, forcing the company to issue over 850 refunds.

Earlier this week, the Willy Wonka fiasco became a social media talking point – for all of the wrong reasons.

Families paid £35 a ticket to attend the event, with promises of an immersive experience from AI-generated ads. Instead were faced with an old, sparsely decorated warehouse.

Actors have since broken their silence about the day, which has birthed skits along the way.

One skit by Edwards has racked up over a million views, titled: The actor who was hired to play 'The Unknown' in the Willy Wonka Glasgow experience.

"I think I looked cool," she humoured. "Yeah, the 'living in the walls' thing wasn't my idea, I originally wanted to live in the toilet but it's actually a lot harder to get into a toilet than you'd imagine."

Edwards then mimed one of the viral scenes that saw The Unknown pop out from behind a mirror, traumatising children.

"I brought that mask from home," she joked. "Children were crying, not denying that. But, you know, if you could see into their eyes like I could, you would've seen that they were understanding this."

Actual actors from the event have since spoken out, including Willy Wonka himself who suggested the "gibberish script" was AI-generated.



In a TikTok, Paul Connell started by apologising to anyone who attended the event and instead was greeted by him "in a top hat in a dirty warehouse in Glasgow."

"People wanted Timothee Chalamet and got Timothee Chalaton," he joked to his three million viewers.

He humoured that the "first red flag" was him being hired as the main character, adding that he "gives major Oompah Loompa energy" instead.

Paul got cast on the Thursday, and was required to learn the script by the Friday.

"The script was 15 pages of monologue of AI-generated gibberish," he continued, before reciting one of the lines: "'There is a man who lives here, his name is not known, so we call him 'The Unknown.' The Unknown is an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls.'"

The actor joked that he had to perform that ridiculous line "with gusto and validity – and that was a challenge."

@paulconnellcomedy I was an actor at the #willyschocolateexperience in #glasgow this weekend and here is the first of 3 clips of me talking about it. #willywonka #houseofilluminati #willy #glasgownews #willywonkaglasgow #chocolatefactory #actor #glasgowtiktok #stvnews #bbcnews #bbcscotland #willywonkaexperience





Paul then claimed hired actors were told to hand out a single jelly bean to children and "a quarter of a cup of Tesco's own brand lemonade."

"No chocolate, there was no chocolate to be had at this chocolate factory – I think they really missed the trick," he humoured.

Attendees responded in the comments, with one saying: "We were in the very first group and I have to say - you did the best you could and tried to make some magic for the disappointed kids!!!"

Another added: "We never even got a jellybean!"

