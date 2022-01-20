Window company releases advert telling customers 'don't call us' if you support Biden

An ad for a Florida-based window shutters business has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after shamelessly declaring: "Support Joe Biden and are a liberal? Don't call us."
During Plantation Shutters For You's controversial TV advert, a male voiceover said: "Manufactured in the USA, Plantation Shutters for You is your best choice for plantation shutters.
"Call today for a free consultation, discounts for all military and first responders.
They concluded: "If you support Joe Biden or are liberal, don't call us."
The clip soon went viral after racking up millions of views on TikTok before making its way over to Twitter.
"If you support Joe Biden and are a liberal, don't call us" -- Plantation Shutterspic.twitter.com/UqV4PgSvpB— Fifty Shades of Whey (@Fifty Shades of Whey) 1642508346
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The politically biased message riled up social media users who devised a cunning plan to prank call the business.
One Twitter user jokingly insinuated that the company had caused their own karma: "It would be too bad if their phone number would be all over the internet, wouldn't it?"
Another joked: "They do free consultations. I hope a lot of liberals and Biden supporters don't waste their time calling they out for consultations in the Naples/Ft. Myers area and then not buying shutters."
Some users highlighted their peculiar business strategy, highlighting how many people they have excluded. They quizzed: "How's that going to work out for them?"
One user attempted to call the company but was greeted with a voicemail that stated the mailbox was full "that [wasn't] from potential customers, I assure you."
"Please leave us your name and number and what the call is in regards to," the voicemail said. "Also, remember Plantation Shutters for you will not be undersold. We will get back to you as soon as possible. Thanks again, and God bless."
Good to know. I hope all the MAGA businesses do this. It would make it so much easier to avoid giving them our money.— George Casales \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udf0a (@George Casales \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udf0a) 1642520816
Can't wait to hear them screaming about cancel culture when they have to deal with the consequences of their actions.— DirgesIntheDark (@DirgesIntheDark) 1642509086
Most Republicans just use their Confederate flags as curtains.— \ud83d\udc80DeathMetalViking\ud83d\udc80 (@\ud83d\udc80DeathMetalViking\ud83d\udc80) 1642508397
For those that are interested, their website has a very convenient "Contact Us" message tool. I took the liberty of sending them some input.pic.twitter.com/ZTyIfAgRgG— \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\udc97\ud83c\udf6cWill you be my Quarantine? \ud83d\udc96\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\udf6c (@\ud83c\udf39\ud83d\udc97\ud83c\udf6cWill you be my Quarantine? \ud83d\udc96\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\udf6c) 1642531053
"The mailbox is full & cannot accept any messages at this time"\n\nThat's not from potential customers I assure you!pic.twitter.com/Qi0MLh2wcE— Just Mike (@Just Mike) 1642544034
I definitely don't think it's a good idea to keep calling playing Lil Jon's "Get Low" to tie up the line all day— Inside Insight (@Inside Insight) 1642566868
"The mailbox is full & cannot accept any messages at this time"\n\nThat's not from potential customers I assure you!pic.twitter.com/Qi0MLh2wcE— Just Mike (@Just Mike) 1642544034
Indy100 has reached out to Plantation Shutters for comment.