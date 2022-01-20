Window company releases advert telling customers 'don't call us' if you support Biden

An ad for a Florida-based window shutters business has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after shamelessly declaring: "Support Joe Biden and are a liberal? Don't call us."

During Plantation Shutters For You's controversial TV advert, a male voiceover said: "Manufactured in the USA, Plantation Shutters for You is your best choice for plantation shutters.

"Call today for a free consultation, discounts for all military and first responders.

They concluded: "If you support Joe Biden or are liberal, don't call us."

The clip soon went viral after racking up millions of views on TikTok before making its way over to Twitter.

The politically biased message riled up social media users who devised a cunning plan to prank call the business.

One Twitter user jokingly insinuated that the company had caused their own karma: "It would be too bad if their phone number would be all over the internet, wouldn't it?"

Another joked: "They do free consultations. I hope a lot of liberals and Biden supporters don't waste their time calling they out for consultations in the Naples/Ft. Myers area and then not buying shutters."

Some users highlighted their peculiar business strategy, highlighting how many people they have excluded. They quizzed: "How's that going to work out for them?"

One user attempted to call the company but was greeted with a voicemail that stated the mailbox was full "that [wasn't] from potential customers, I assure you."

"Please leave us your name and number and what the call is in regards to," the voicemail said. "Also, remember Plantation Shutters for you will not be undersold. We will get back to you as soon as possible. Thanks again, and God bless."

















Indy100 has reached out to Plantation Shutters for comment.

