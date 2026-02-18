From confessions of infidelity to medal breakages and cheating scandals, this year's Winter Olympics has perfected the balance of sport and scandal.

However, it has now come to light that the athletes faced an unexpected challenge of their own in the Olympic Village: they ran out of condoms.

According to reports, 10,000 condoms were handed out among the 2,871 athletes staying in the village – and they were depleted within just three days "due to higher-than-anticipated demand," according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Fortunately for athletes, condoms have since been restocked, with the sports body ensuring they are "continuously replenished until the end of the Games to ensure continued availability".

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams believes one of the factors was timing, joking that it "shows that Valentine's Day is in full swing in the village, and I don't think I can add very much more to that".

British-Spanish skater Olivia Smart took to TikTok ahead of the shortage, showing viewers that she found the 'Olympic condoms' in her accommodation.

"I found them," she shared, with two plastic tubs labelled 'Condoms' and the Olympic logo etched onto them.

"Instant following, this is the deep dive we needed," one viewer responded, as another viewer humoured they'd assume they were tea bags.





@oliviasmartxox Yes, there are OLYMPIC condoms. #olympics #milanocortina2026 #winterolympics





"The IOC works closely with the Milano Cortina 2026 Organizing Committee to support the mental and physical health of athletes, including supporting sexual health services," the IOC shared in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "The details of the provision are determined by the OCOG and the IOC believes that appropriate services are available for all athletes."

