‘Wise’ bull named after Sir David Attenborough to mark 100th birthday

BBC nature broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has had a “wise” bull named after him by animal charity Peta to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The bull, named Sir Attenbullock to celebrate his birthday on May 8, will be mentioned in a letter sent to Sir David by Peta founder Ingrid Newkirk, which will tell him the animal was among the first rescued through Peta India’s Delhi mechanisation project.

The initiative aims to replace animal-drawn carts with electric vehicles so the overworked animals can retire.

Sir David Attenborough has seen a bull named after him by animal charity Peta (John Walton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - John Walton

In her letter, Ms Newkirk writes that Sir Attenbullock is “strong, yet gentle”, which she says he shares with Sir David, and adds that he also “quietly inspires others to appreciate the richness of the natural world”.

She added: “He has a presence that draws people into his world, including visiting children. He invites visitors to the sanctuary to pause with him, and in doing so, they notice more – the bird songs, the life moving through the grass and trees, and the many other animals who share his home.”

Sir David was born on May 8 1926, in London, son of an academic and principal of University College, Leicester.

Before joining the BBC in 1952 he studied geology at the University of Cambridge and served two years in the Royal Navy, before earning his reputation with the groundbreaking Zoo Quest series, which he hosted for 10 years on the BBC.

In 1965 he became controller of BBC Two, overseeing the advent of colour TV, and he later became BBC director of programming but life as a broadcast executive did not appeal and he returned to his passion of filming wildlife.

His recognisable whispering voice became a household sound in 1979 when he was seen mingling and bonding with a family of gorillas in Life On Earth and its sequel The Living Planet in 1984.

The following year, he was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II before being awarded a Knight Grand Cross honour in 2022.

The TV presenter has two children, Susan and Robert, with his late wife Jane whom he married in 1950, while his late brother Richard was a well-known actor and film director, who starred in movies such as The Great Escape, Doctor Dolittle and Jurassic Park.

In recent years Sir David, who resides in Richmond, has presented shows including Dynasties, Prehistoric Planet and Planet Earth III.