Man who 'transformed' himself into a wolf said he now feels 'free'

A man who spent £18,000 (Rs 18 lakh) to transform himself into a wolf has said he feels "free" and "no longer human".

The niche costume was designed by a company called Zeppet, who posted the final product on its Instagram page earlier this year.



Toru Ueda, 32, from Tokyo, told The Times that when he wears the costume, he feels "free of human relationships" and "all kinds of troubles, related to work and other things."

"I can forget about them," he added.

The custom-made costume took around 50 days to complete, with the new owner saying he was massively impressed.

The man visited the studio, where they analysed various images and footage of real-life wolves before taking measurements to make it happen.

"At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to 'look like a real wolf walking on hind legs' was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined," he previously told Hindustan Times.

"Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort," he continued.

It comes after the company made another man's dreams become reality when they created a customised dog costume.

The man, known as Toco, has shared his unique journey on his YouTube channel where he boasts almost 40,000 subscribers. In one clip, the man-dog shows himself going on his first walk while dressed in the realistic costume.

"My name is Toco, I wanted to be an animal and I became a collie," he wrote in the caption.

"This channel will bring you such an unusual video. This video was shot last year when I was interviewed by RTL, a German TV station. Thankfully, I received permission to use the videos, so I am releasing them to the public! On the day of the interview, they were very kind to me. Thank you very much!"

