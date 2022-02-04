Sibongile Mude is fed up.

The Belfast resident consistently finds her driveway blocked by cars, making it difficult or nearly impossible to leave. Since her home is placed on a busy road, people looking to park somewhere close to town, find Mude's driveway to be the perfect spot.

So the TikToker does what any frustrated person would do, she leaves notes on the cars to notify people of their bad parking choice. Mude began documenting her parking journey last June.

Since then, the TikToker has gained over 10,000 followers and millions of views from people who sympathize with her frustration.

In one video, Mude posted a video showing cars blocking her driveway nearly every day of the week. Commenters often offer pieces of advice to the TikToker.

"Play football in your yard. Really roughly," one commenter said.

"If you contact your local council you can have them paint a line outside, it's likely you will need to pay it's 100 per cent worth it to stop this!!" Another said.

Others just tell Mude to go straight for a tow truck. For now, she bombards cars with notes.

Parking in front of a dropped curb, such as Mude's, is illegal in Belfast so Mude has a case against drivers who decide to park there. But that doesn't stop people from parking there or getting into verbal arguments with Mude and her friends.

After confronting one driver about their parking space the driver told Mude's friend, "it's not much of a big deal". Leaving Mude and her friend even more frustrated.

