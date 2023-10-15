Woman gets stuck in a tense fight with her mother over her baby's name

A woman is furious at her mother for joking about her unborn baby's name.

Posting on Reddit, she explained she has a tricky relationship with her mother and has been annoyed with how she's reacted to the pregnancy.

"For example, when my husband and I announced the pregnancy, she used the pictures we posted but instead wrote a whole post about becoming a grandmother," she explained. "Literally nothing about being happy for my husband and I. She didn’t even tag us in it or mention us."

But things went from bad to worse. Her husband and her chose an "old family name" that she decided not to share on the Reddit post that means a lot to them. But her mother began blasting our baby name everywhere," she said.

She said that people would mock it in an exaggerated southern accent and got her friends to join in.

The woman explained: "It seems innocuous enough - but she isn’t even born yet. I kind of wanted to be the one to A. introduce my baby to the world and announce her name that means a LOT to my husband and I and B. I have never once said to actually refer to her" how her Mum thinks it is pronounced.

"I have been fairly mum on my own social media about what the baby’s name will be, and even amongst my own friends have only shared her name if they asked," she continued.

When she raised the issue with her mother and she said she was just trying to be funny and has now given her the silent period.

Chaos.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.