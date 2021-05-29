Woman urged to call off wedding after fiancé sides with his mum in dress row

Sinead Butler
Saturday 29 May 2021 15:22
Viral

What would you do if your mother-in-law was interfering in with your wedding plans?

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bride-to-be has asked Reddit for advice after her fiancé accused her of making his mother cry in a row over the wedding dress.

The woman, who posted on the website anonymously, explained how she is getting married in September, and how the row with her future-in-law erupted.

Her wedding has been cancelled twice due to the pandemic. The couple, who are from the UK, were meant to fly out to Italy for the small ceremony with just 16 guests, and then “have a bigger party back home.”

She wrote: “I didn't want a big wedding so this was my idea of perfection and I thought my fiancé’s too, he brought up eloping way before I said anything.”

Though these plans went awry when the mother-in-law moved down the road.

“Over a year that version of the wedding was cancelled a 2nd time, MIL [mother-in-law] moved down the road & I got pregnant.”

She added: “Since MIL moved she’s been hell. I had the baby prematurely in Dec. She is fine but while still in hospital MIL told me all the things I'd done ‘wrong’ during the pregnancy that caused the premature birth. “

But it’s not just the new baby that the mother-in-law has strong opinions about – she’s also poking her nose in the wedding plans too.

The bride even goes as far as to say her “mother-in-law has completely hijacked planning our September wedding.”

“It's now a lot more your traditional over the top big white wedding. It probably would be the perfect wedding for someone else but it really isn’t what I wanted.”

However, one thing the bride will not compromise on is her and her baby’s dress because she was previously a bespoke wedding dress designer and “it’s an area I’m pretty talented in.”

She explains she has already made her own wedding dress and is waiting to make her baby’s closer to the time so the size is perfect.

But her mother-in-law had other ideas when she turned up “gushing about the dress she just got baby to wear for wedding.”

“I was livid,” the bride added.

She told her mother-in-law to take back the dress because she was making one, though this was not well-received.

“She said I should be grateful she’d been proactive when I hadn't, that baby would probably have nothing to wear on the day if it was left to me.”

She said it cost her a lot of money and [she] won’t be able to return it. I left & fiancé told me she broke down crying and was ‘inconsolable’.”

“After he shouted at me for treating his mum like that and told me how I was turning into a bridezilla.”

The bride asked for her fiancé’s support because after all she had given up everything else she wanted for the wedding.

But, her fiancé didn’t understand why she was so upset. “He said that I haven’t even made the dress so what does it matter if she wears something else.

“I asked him to tell me the truth on if he even wanted this wedding as it was a hell of a lot of money to just throw at a party we were both going to hate. He couldn't give me a straight answer.”

And so the bride wanted to ask Reddit for advice on what to do in this messy situation and people had plenty of opinions.

One person said: “Think about whether you really want to marry a man that is already married to his mother? Seriously though, this is a little sneak peek into your future. You still have time.”

“If your fiancé can't stand up for you now, he certainly won't after the wedding. If your opinion doesn't matter one bit to him when it comes to YOUR wedding and YOUR child, you're in for a very difficult marriage,” another person wrote.

Someone else replied: “Seriously. She should just give MIL the wedding and let his mom be the bride since they so clearly only want to be attached to each other.”

“The only bridezilla here is the mother-in-law,” a fourth person commented.

Trending

Woman accused of racially abusing bouncer in viral video is bailed
2021-05-25T15:19:15.000Z
TikTok star shoots to fame by demolishing terrible life hacks
2021-05-25T18:58:31.000Z
Man who invested in bitcoin eight years ago now lives a life of luxury
2021-05-23T15:27:56.000Z
Streamer hit in the head by Black woman after using n-word
2021-05-27T08:17:04.000Z
Incredible footage captures two bees working together to open bottle
2021-05-26T11:48:40.000Z
David Mitchell has given his take on the BBC’s Martin Bashir scandal
2021-05-29T11:29:46.000Z
Cheat exposed after man she hooked up with leaves note for boyfriend
2021-05-27T12:05:28.000Z
Moment Black locksmith confronted by police in white neighborhood
2021-05-26T10:26:07.000Z
Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up
2021-05-22T13:51:40.000Z
Steak restaurant demands that each customer spends $100 minimum
2021-05-27T09:04:01.000Z
Amanda Holden leaves viewers cringing after awkward Eurovision joke
2021-05-23T17:25:40.000Z
Pro golfer goes viral after giving epic eye roll to rival’s ‘bulls**t’
2021-05-25T11:47:29.000Z
Woman harassing Asian family is confronted in satisfying TikTok video
2021-05-26T15:02:12.000Z
Trump put out a cringe statement saying people still care about him
2021-05-25T09:20:32.000Z
Elliot Page inundated with support after sharing beaming poolside pic
2021-05-25T08:16:12.000Z
Woman wakes to find a drunk stranger asleep on her sofa
2021-05-27T15:50:19.000Z
Matt Hancock becomes instant meme after running away from reporters
2021-05-26T13:58:33.000Z
Couple say they discovered disturbing ‘murder room’ on house tour
2021-05-26T15:42:16.000Z
Matt LeBlanc looking like your Dad in Friends has become a meme
2021-05-29T14:19:51.000Z
Joe Biden criticised for saying an elementary school girl ‘looks 19’
2021-05-29T10:30:29.000Z
No, this gigantic shark is not a ‘megalodon’
2021-05-27T14:52:50.000Z
TikTok’s iconic text-to-speech voice has changed
2021-05-24T21:14:23.000Z
Cummings likened the govt’s Covid response to a Spider-Man meme
2021-05-26T14:33:51.000Z
‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ to be deleted from YouTube after being sold
2021-05-25T07:44:27.000Z
Woman who shared how to cook without use of arms gets horrific abuse
2021-05-28T16:51:18.000Z
The most terrifying part of Trump’s legacy, according to John Oliver
2021-05-24T21:43:27.000Z
Chris Hemsworth trolled by his brother for ‘skipping leg day’
2021-05-26T13:43:13.000Z
TikTok shows woman sobbing after airline staff ‘broke her wheelchair’
2021-05-28T13:55:51.000Z
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt haven’t told their kids they’re famous
2021-05-26T13:16:00.000Z
Ivanka Trump doesn’t know an official’s job, despite working together
2021-05-23T16:12:03.000Z
Ted Cruz loses it and calls Kimmel a ‘punk’ after being mocked on show
2021-05-25T13:38:20.000Z
Kelly Osbourne whacks trolls who say glow-up is due to plastic surgery
2021-05-26T03:12:42.000Z
Woman explains what the colours on food packaging mean in viral TikTok
2021-05-24T22:09:24.000Z
Another ship got stuck in the Suez Canal sparking a meme frenzy
2021-05-29T07:38:50.000Z
Two guys hung a ‘Trump Won’ banner at Yankee Stadium - and had to go
2021-05-28T15:17:34.000Z
TikTok creator reveals what swallowing a battery can do to body tissue
2021-05-25T15:06:44.000Z
Ted Cruz has a new nickname and he absolutely hates it
2021-05-23T13:58:46.000Z
Man claims you can get a ‘secret McDonald’s birthday cake’
2021-05-27T13:39:10.000Z
Moment man punches seagull as it tries to grab his food
2021-05-21T12:31:33.000Z
Kim Kardashian deletes level ‘inspired by Harry and Meghan’ from game
2021-05-26T07:03:39.000Z
Guards failed to notice that a ‘Satanist’ had beheaded his cellmate
2021-05-29T11:23:25.000Z
Woman joined a school trip to a jail after learning her date was there
2021-05-25T14:03:41.000Z
Awkward moment where Keanu Reeves roasts a journalist resurfaces
2021-05-24T13:48:45.000Z
Rare super blood moon could lead to relationship break-ups
2021-05-26T13:07:23.000Z
Nadine Dorries’ take on the Dominic Cummings drama massively backfires
2021-05-27T15:55:35.000Z
‘Fascist, racist’ who tanked against Nicola Sturgeon is running again
2021-05-27T09:56:18.000Z
Drug dealer caught after posting a photo of a block of cheese
2021-05-25T09:27:12.000Z
Woman urged to call off wedding after fiancé sides with his mum
2021-05-29T14:22:03.000Z
Susie Dent’s word of the day summed up Cummings’ explosive testimony
2021-05-27T10:11:29.000Z
Clip of Rory Stewart calling for lockdown in March 2020 goes viral
2021-05-27T09:38:04.000Z
This optical illusion tricks brain into seeing colour on B&W image
2021-05-26T17:21:34.000Z
Bride divides opinion after asking non-binary sibling to choose outfit
2021-05-24T16:19:33.000Z
OnlyFans star discovers her former high school teacher now follows her
2021-05-18T18:15:05.000Z
Cabin crew reveals word staff use to indicate an attractive passenger
2021-05-27T13:15:16.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Shopkeeper found lottery ticket in bin and gave it back to customer
2021-05-25T09:55:39.000Z
Matthew McConaughey mocks anti-maskers
2021-05-28T20:38:41.000Z
Sign claiming to ‘refuse to service to white people’ investigated
2021-05-29T09:58:44.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
Radar footage shows 160mph UFOs swarming Navy ship, filmmaker claims
2021-05-28T15:09:01.000Z
Man opens buried safe after five years —and it was unexpected
2021-05-26T17:37:56.000Z
Donald Trump could run for president from prison
2021-05-26T14:25:37.000Z
Woman say she won’t leave the house over Covid – while in town centre
2021-05-18T12:45:57.000Z
MTG has even lost Shapiro - after comparing vax proof to persecution
2021-05-25T20:41:46.000Z
Trump sued for $23m for calling Covid the Kung Flu
2021-05-21T14:06:11.000Z
Starbucks staff are being ‘driven insane’ by TikTok-inspired orders
2021-05-28T08:47:05.000Z
Tequila company asks Kendall Jenner to change her new spirit line
2021-05-25T14:11:18.000Z
Republican congresswoman mocked for saying her pronoun is ‘patriot’
2021-05-27T08:06:52.000Z
Lindsay Lohan is starring in a Netflix film—everyone has the same joke
2021-05-25T20:48:42.000Z
Stephen Colbert pokes fun at Donald Trump Jr with a new family title
2021-05-28T08:01:12.000Z
Trump is back on Fox News and it was as bad as you would expect
2021-03-17T10:44:09.000Z
DJ storms off air after being stopped from joking about Demi Lovato
2021-05-20T14:49:56.000Z
Fans drag Gordon Ramsay’s burger creation as a ‘monstrosity’
2021-05-28T21:09:43.000Z
12 of the best reactions to the UK coming last in Eurovision
2021-05-23T08:18:08.000Z
Body of missing man found in dinosaur statue in Spain
2021-05-24T17:39:27.000Z
Photos show ‘proof’ that Italian Eurovision winners weren’t on drugs
2021-05-24T14:26:23.000Z
A man is attempting to drink 124 pints to save UK pubs
2021-05-29T08:40:23.000Z
TikToker posts questionable ‘underboob’ life-hack at Disneyworld
2021-05-20T15:46:15.000Z
Bartenders share code words they use to talk about customers in secret
2021-05-28T12:39:53.000Z
The best memes from the ‘Versailles Run’ filter on TikTok
2021-05-24T14:11:40.000Z
Trump Jr finds it ‘ridiculous’ that Joe Biden lifts weights
2021-05-26T08:31:48.000Z
Teenagers are roasting the decor trend beloved by millennials
2021-05-21T14:28:47.000Z
Park ranger stumbles upon one of the biggest fossil finds in history
2021-05-26T16:09:41.000Z
Man discovers ‘life-changing Tinder hack’ after re-loading dating app
2021-05-24T15:38:38.000Z
Police under fire for posing with suspect after manhunt
2021-05-28T13:58:21.000Z
Florida high school issues refunds after editing yearbook photos
2021-05-24T15:14:57.000Z
UPS driver shares viral story about ‘unreasonable’ customer
2021-05-21T14:45:43.000Z
Bus hijacker gives up because kids kept asking him annoying questions
2021-05-21T21:19:19.000Z
Multi-millionaire Sean Hannity advises fans to get second job
2021-05-28T20:00:58.000Z
Cheating man exposed after baby announcement was made in a newspaper
2021-05-22T10:30:04.000Z
15% of Americans believe Satan-worshipping pedophiles run the US
2021-05-28T08:49:00.000Z
Tory MP trolls Cummings again with Barnard Castle eye test chart
2021-05-27T11:43:02.000Z
The most complained-about moments in British TV history, ranked
2021-03-18T09:59:48.000Z
8 best online sex toy stores for shameless shopping at home
2021-05-28T17:38:59.000Z
Man banned from Bumble after viral fat-shaming comment
2021-05-28T10:06:53.000Z
Everything you need to know about Cummings’ coronavirus evidence
2021-05-27T06:55:00.000Z
The one-step life change for more happiness, according to scientists
2021-05-25T19:03:58.000Z
‘Paddington 2’ no longer has a 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score
2021-05-29T14:32:34.000Z
Anti-vaxxers can now seek out love on a platform called ‘unjected’
2021-05-28T09:03:13.000Z