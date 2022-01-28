A woman has revealed the accessory that catfishes men into thinking she’s “hot”.

In a viral clip, TikTok user @na0mitayl0r16, who goes by the name Naomi, explained that there is one simple accessory she uses to catfish guys.

She captioned the video: “Catfish 101: trust me, im the master.”

As Naomi looked into the camera, the text overlay on the clip read: “Catfish 101: how to catfish all the guys into thinking you’re hot. Then when they fall in love you can finally…”

She gazed into the camera for a few seconds before reaching up on top of her head and removing the fake fringe that had been framing her face with loose curls on either side.

Removing the fringe revealed a simple ponytail and Naomi gave a hilarious smile.

The video has been viewed almost 360,000 times and many have been intrigued by the difference just one simple accessory can make, asking where they can purchase one.

One person wrote: “This is hilarious! You look good both ways!”

Someone else said: “dang couldn’t even tell they were fake bangs…btw you still beautiful girl.”

One TikTok user complimented: “Girl I was scared at first then I was in love again.”

Another person asked: “Where did you buy the clip in fringe? I want it.”

Similarly, someone else enquired: “can I ask where you bought that? It looks so good!”

