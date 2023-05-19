Woman left stunned after being charged for a meal at friend's house

A woman was left shocked after being invited to a friend’s house for dinner and being charged for her meal.

While we may be in a cost-of-living crisis, it’s fair to say if someone invites you to their home, you don’t expect to be presented with a bill afterwards.

But, that’s exactly what happened when an anonymous woman and her fellow dinner party guest were charged £20 each.

In a post on Mumsnet, the woman explained what unfolded, saying that she was invited to her friend’s house for dinner and brought a nice bottle of wine to give to the host.

She continued: “[We] had a good meal, but they sent us a message after asking for money for each person!

“I thought this was crazy and I would never ask anyone to pay for their food if I invited them over!”

In a follow-up comment, she revealed the text outlined the price of the steak and ingredients “came to £20 each”.

She explained: “It was too awkward not to [pay]. I hate confrontation and I transferred the money over to keep the peace. We have a lot of mutual friends so I didn’t want to cause any upset or weirdness.”

She also reasoned that perhaps they were feeling the pinch a bit and said they had been “lovely friends” up until that point.

The woman asked fellow users if she was being unreasonable for being “a bit annoyed” at the request and explained that she would not be asking them for any money when they come to her home in a few weeks.

One Mumsnet user replied to the thread: “Oh dear it's an awkward one. If you can't afford dinner parties you shouldn't invite people. Puts you in a spot now.”

Another said: “That's unbelievably rude. I would be absolutely mortified to know someone that tight.”

