They say revenge is a dish best served cold but in this case, it was burning hot...

A woman who found out her boyfriend had cheated decided to get her own back on him by injecting habanero chili oil in his condoms - and later ended up marrying his father.

TikToker Augustah Hubble (@spoiled.trophy.wife) shared the story in a video as the 29-year-old explained exactly when went down, the on-screen text read: "That time I caught him cheating with my friend so I injected habanero oil in his condoms."

"He came home like the dog with his tail between his legs," she added which is when she continued her payback.

"[I] offered to put ice on it, and used frozen habanero ice cubes I made."

Given that the habanero pepper is rated 100,000–350,000 on the Scoville heat units, according to Small Axe Peppers the droplets of oil Hubble added would have given her cheating ex a world of pain.

But that's not all, as afterwards the TikToker caught her boyfriend cheating once again and eventually went on to marry his father.

"Caught him cheating again. Said f*** it and married his dad," she detailed in the TikTok. "We are celebrating our 5th wedding anniversary in May."

After she explained the outcome, Hubble also included videos of herself and her husband who appear to be very much in love.

Since posting about this wild turn of events, Hubble's video has received 65,000 views, thousands of likes as well as hundreds of comments from people praising her act of revenge.

One person wrote: "Mommy & Daddy will be home soon."



"You go girl….that’s how your revenge," another person said.

Someone else added: "Don’t hate the player hate the game."

"Yoooo! This is beautifully wild and I'm HERE for it!!" a fourth person replied.

