A woman has taken to TikTok to express her anger after one of her Depop customers has requested a refund - despite purchasing the item of clothing months ago.

Ellie Middleton (@elmiddletonnxx) said in the video - which now has over 726,000 views - how she was left "absolutely f****** livid" after receiving the refund request from the customer and was even more shocked to discover the customer's boyfriend sporting the item of clothing in photos.

"I sold something to someone on Depop right at the beginning of the year it must have been about January, February, March time," she said.

"Everything was fine, there was never a problem," she said - that was until she recently received an email.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Last week, I received an email off Depop saying that the buyer's not happy with the quality of the item and wants to get a refund."



Middleton shared her annoyance at this request due to "the length of time" since the original purchase was made

"I want the item back in the original packaging. If it's really that bad of quality, she must have obviously not worn it... No. No."

During all of this, Middleton managed to come across the customer's Facebook account and with her sleuthing skills noticed the clothing in question - a hoodie - being worn by the customer's boyfriend.

@elmiddletonnxx #depop #scam #fyp #viralvideo anyone have any advice please help me🥲

"What's on her Facebook account? A f****** picture of her boyfriend wearing the hoodie that I f****** sold her," she said.



"She's now provided proof to Depop that she's sent the f****** item back to me, I don't f***** want it back after her boyfriend's been wearing it.

"But now, I have got to refund her this money - I don't f****** think so," she said.

Middleton continued: "Now, you think that that's ok to send an item back to me that someone's boyfriend has f****** been wearing?

"And I've got a picture of that said person's boyfriend wearing the exact f****** item.

"I'm actually in shock... I can't believe it.

"How can they send an item back to me that I sold brand new in the f****** packaging? It's not going to come back with the tags.

"It's going to come back smelling of someone's musty aftershave.

"So, how can they expect me to refund them?" and explained how it's been fourth months since the purchase, she added she sent the photo to Depop.

A Depop spokesperson told The Mirror: "At Depop, the safety and security of our community is our top priority.

"We have comprehensive Buyer and Seller Protection programmes in place, which means you’ll get your money back if the item you bought doesn’t arrive, your purchase is not as described, or items are missing from your order.

"Every claim under our Buyer and Seller Protection policy is examined carefully by a member of our Support or Payments team, who have extensive experience in resolving these situations.

"We understand that sometimes things go wrong between buyers and sellers – and we’ll step in where users can’t resolve issues between themselves. In this instance, the buyer did qualify for a refund in based on our internal review, and as a gesture of goodwill, we have also refunded the seller."

indy100 has also reached out to Depop for comment.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.