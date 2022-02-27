Post and packaging can be an annoying extra fee when buying online – most of the time, though, you pay a few pounds and expect parcels to arrive properly wrapped.

But that wasn’t the case for one user on Depop - an app in which anyone can sell their clothes online, like a digital car boot sale.

One customer had an unwanted surprise recently, and was baffled to find a parcel posted in an open Tesco carrier bag.

Understandably, they left the seller a two-star review to express their annoyance.

The review was posted on the Depop Drama Instagram page, which is always good value for a laugh, and said that the package arrived in the post via Royal Mail.

The buyer said the postman was "baffled" at what he was delivering.

The package arrived in an open bag Twitter/Depop Drama

They wrote: "Item arrived quickly as described but seller's method of postage was bizarre - sent in an inside-out Tesco carrier bag, unsealed with the address written on the outside.

"No idea how it was accepted at the post office, let alone arrived! Postman was baffled. Tried to message to query but no response. Would be hesitant to order again."

The buyer messaged the seller and asked: "Don't get why you sent it in an unsealed carrier bag? Bit risky, surely."

"Well it arrived didn't it?" the seller responded.

Twitter/Depop Drama

Social media users joked about the post, with one saying: “Pretty impressed it arrived.”

We agree – we’re just amazed it got there in one piece.

The user behind Depop Drama previously spoke to indy100about the origins of their page, they say that it grew organically and what started as a personal project changed when people started submitted their own dramas:

“Being a Depop user myself, I started to get funny or ridiculous messages and would share them with friends. Before I knew it, I had loads of these random screenshots on my phone with nowhere to put them. I decided to start uploading them to Instagram.”

